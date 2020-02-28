--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Husqvarna T 4000 Petrol Dust Extractor

Fri February 28, 2020 - National Edition
Husqvarna


Husqvarna's T 4000 Petrol dust extractor is the perfect match for the PG 400 Petrol grinder, or when equipped with Soff-Cut saws. A pre-separator is attached to the frame to manage the amount of damp dust created when cutting with Soff-Cut saws.

Husqvarna T 4000 Petrol is an advanced petrol dust extractor developed to manage large amounts of dust. The intuitive controls make the dust extractor easy to start and operate. It is equipped with the Jet Pulse Filter cleaning system, which purges the filter with negative air pressure to effortlessly and safely clean the filter. The machine is designed to stay durable even in tough conditions due to its corrosion-resistant steel components, according to the manufacturer.

Combine the T 4000 Petrol dust extractor with the PG 400 Petrol floor grinder and users have a perfect match for outdoor floor prep applications. No power cables ensure even better mobility on the job site and more time to work on the project at hand.

For more information, visit www.husqvarnacp.com.



