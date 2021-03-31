Annagola Iron will represent Hydrema’s product line in central Ontario.

Hydrema, an articulated dump truck manufacturer, has added Annagola Iron to its authorized dealer network, expanding its reach into Canada.

Annagola Iron will represent Hydrema's product line in central Ontario.

"Annagola's construction equipment experience and growth strategy align with Hydrema's strategic vision," said Kris Binder, executive vice president of Hydrema North America. "We are thrilled to have them join our family of dealers."

"I've known the Hydrema brand ever since I was a kid growing up in Europe," said Stephen Cargill, owner of Annagola Iron. "Hydrema is a premium product built with quality components and engineering. It is an honor to represent this brand and I'm excited to showcase what their equipment can do in the central Ontario marketplace."

Annagola Iron will now carry Hydrema's 707G and 912G articulated dump trucks, with the anticipation of adding Hydrema's larger 922 articulated dump truck model, backhoe loaders and wheeled excavators in the near future.

The articulating dump truck lineup consists of the compact 7-ton capacity 707G, 11-ton capacity 912G, 912GS, and 912HM (high mobility). The 707G and 912G-series are powered by a Cummins Stage 5 diesel engine and offer a unique multi-tip version allowing for the dump body to swing 90 degrees side to side. Both models can be customized with a flatbed option. The 912GS-series also is offered with a rail option providing the operator with the ability to perform work off-road and on-rail.

"We are impressed with Annagola's commitment to customer and equipment service," said Allen Patterson, Hydrema regional business manager. "I'm looking forward to working with them and their customers."

Annagola Iron has been fully trained in the application, sales, parts and service of Hydrema's full product line in addition to prompt and professional parts and service support. The company supports Hydrema throughout central Ontario with its Orton, ON, branch location.

For more information on Annagola Iron, call 647/554-5108 or visit www.annagolairon.com.

For more information on Hydrema, call 404/614-1747 or visit www.hydrema.us.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

Today's top stories