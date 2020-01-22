Hyundai Adds Hayden Machinery to North American Distribution Network

Justin Hayden (L), owner of Hayden Machinery, and James Thompson, sales manager of Hayden Machinery.

Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas announces the expansion of its North American authorized dealer network with the addition of Hayden Machinery LLC.

Headquartered in Springfield, Mo., Hayden Machinery was founded in 2008 by Justin and Sarah Hayden and has since grown to become a recognized player in the heavy earth moving equipment business. With decades of experience, Hayden excels at supporting specialized industries such as environmental, mass excavation and civil construction, land and right-of-way clearing, quarrying and mining, energy distribution, recycling, waste handling and more.

Hayden Machinery will be a valued addition to Hyundai's North Central territory. With the addition of this new dealership, Hyundai's North American network now includes 75 dealerships operating in 182 locations, offering sales, service and parts for the full line of Hyundai excavators, wheel loaders, compaction rollers and other construction equipment.

"I am very happy to say that Hayden Machinery is now a Hyundai dealer. Hayden Machinery is a one stop shop for both sales and rentals. Hyundai's world class products backed by Hayden's extensive product support capabilities is a winning combination for Southwest Missouri", said Ed Harseim, HCEA district manager-North Central.

Hyundai sales, service and parts teams deliver regular product and service training to ensure dealer partners are able to provide top-caliber support to meet the growing business needs of Hyundai Construction Equipment customers.

About HCEA

Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas, Inc., offers a full line of crawler excavators, ranging from compact models to mass excavators, as well as wheeled excavators, wheel loaders, compaction equipment and hydraulic breakers.

For more information, call 877/509-2254 or visit hceamericas.com.