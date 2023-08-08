List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Hyundai Adds Heavy Equipment, Loaders & Parts as Dealer for South Central Pennsylvania

    Tue August 08, 2023 - Northeast Edition
    Hyundai Construction Equipment


    Heavy Equipment, Loaders & Parts’ co-owners Eric Miller (L), president, and Alan Miller, vice president.
    Heavy Equipment, Loaders & Parts’ co-owners Eric Miller (L), president, and Alan Miller, vice president.

    HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America announced the addition of Heavy Equipment, Loaders & Parts Inc., Lebanon, Pa., to its North American dealer network.

    Heavy Equipment, Loaders & Parts' Hyundai-exclusive territory encompasses a large section of south-central Pennsylvania extending from east of Harrisburg westward through Chambersburg along the Pennsylvania-Maryland state line and northward through Miflintown. The company expects to add to this territory the area surrounding its recently opened second facility in Somerset County.

    As a Hyundai dealer, Heavy Equipment, Loaders & Parts offers sales, rentals and support for the full line of Hyundai machines. Since the dealership's 1972 founding as Dennis M. Miller Equipment Sales, the company has exclusively sold used construction equipment. Hyundai becomes the first brand of new equipment carried by the dealership.

    "When we decided it was time to start selling new equipment, Hyundai became the obvious choice for us," said Alan Miller, who with his brother, Eric, co-owns Heavy Equipment, Loaders & Parts. "Hyundai offers the best combination of great technology, competitive pricing, warranty support and financing options. We see excavators and wheel loaders as the heart of the Hyundai line, but we also expect to have a lot of customers interested in Hyundai articulated haul trucks and compact equipment."

    The dealership serves a variety of key industries, including general construction, home building, large-scale site preparation, and high-volume material handling businesses such as aggregates production and quarrying.

    "Hyundai welcomes Heavy Equipment, Loaders & Parts to our growing dealer network," said Bill Klein, district manager of Hyundai. "Through two generations of ownership by the Miller family, the business has grown and prospered as a used equipment dealership by understanding and serving the needs of its customers. Representing Hyundai now provides them new opportunities for success."

    Including the addition of Heavy Equipment, Loaders & Parts, the Hyundai North American dealer network comprises approximately 90 dealerships operating in nearly 200 locations, offering sales, service and parts. Hyundai delivers regular product and service training to ensure dealer partners are able to provide top-caliber support to meet the growing business needs of Hyundai Construction Equipment customers.

    For more information, visit www.hceamericas.com.




