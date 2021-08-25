With the addition of this new dealership, Hyundai’s North American network now includes more than 80 dealerships operating in more than 180 locations.

Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas announced the expansion of its North American authorized dealer network with the addition of Tri-State Equipment Rentals. Tri-State has been providing construction equipment in the southwest since 2007.

With the addition of this new dealership, Hyundai's North American network now includes more than 80 dealerships operating in more than 180 locations, offering sales, service and parts for the full line of Hyundai excavators, wheel loaders, compaction rollers and other construction equipment.

"We are very excited to add Tri-State to the Hyundai Construction Equipment network of dealers," said Matt Brown, HCEA district manager of the West. "With their extensive coverage and aggressive customer-first approach, Tri-State is the right partner to help us grow the Hyundai brand."

Hyundai sales, service and parts teams deliver regular product and service training to ensure dealer partners are able to provide support to meet the growing business needs of Hyundai Construction Equipment customers.

