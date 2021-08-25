Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Hyundai Construction Adds Tri State Equipment to Distribution Network

Wed August 25, 2021 - National Edition #18
Hyundai


With the addition of this new dealership, Hyundai’s North American network now includes more than 80 dealerships operating in more than 180 locations.
With the addition of this new dealership, Hyundai’s North American network now includes more than 80 dealerships operating in more than 180 locations.

Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas announced the expansion of its North American authorized dealer network with the addition of Tri-State Equipment Rentals. Tri-State has been providing construction equipment in the southwest since 2007.

With the addition of this new dealership, Hyundai's North American network now includes more than 80 dealerships operating in more than 180 locations, offering sales, service and parts for the full line of Hyundai excavators, wheel loaders, compaction rollers and other construction equipment.

"We are very excited to add Tri-State to the Hyundai Construction Equipment network of dealers," said Matt Brown, HCEA district manager of the West. "With their extensive coverage and aggressive customer-first approach, Tri-State is the right partner to help us grow the Hyundai brand."

Hyundai sales, service and parts teams deliver regular product and service training to ensure dealer partners are able to provide support to meet the growing business needs of Hyundai Construction Equipment customers.




Today's top stories

Bridge Construction On I-35 Critical to Texas' Livelihood

Deere Acquires Three Excavator Plants

J. Stout Auctions Shifts Business Model By Building Studio During Pandemic

Doosan to Showcase Mini Excavators at 2021 Rental Show

Georgia 400 Toll Lanes Delayed by Unexpectedly High Contractor Bid

Three Years In, North Hero-Grand Isle Bridge Remains On Track

RIDOT Breaks Ground for Birch Swamp Road/Schoolhouse Road Project in Warren

Helping Nature Look 'Perfect' for Instagram



 

Read more about...

Business News Hyundai






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo