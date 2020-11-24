Mike Dahlen (L), Alta VP of operations, and Ed Harseim, HCEA district manager, North Central.

Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas announced the expansion of its North American authorized dealer network with the addition of Alta Equipment Company.

Alta is a provider of industrial forklifts, heavy construction equipment and warehouse solutions. With six Hyundai dealerships across Illinois, Alta Equipment Company will be a valued addition to HCEA's North Central territory.

"I am very pleased to welcome Alta Equipment to the Hyundai Construction Equipment family. Alta believes in growing their business through excellent service and customer support and has made a huge commitment to the markets that they service throughout their footprint," said Ed Harseim, HCEA district manager, North Central.

"Hyundai is committed to working with Alta to continue to grow the Hyundai brand name in Illinois by offering reliable products and services that provide a greater overall value to the customer."

With the addition of this new dealership, Hyundai's North American network now includes more than 75 dealerships operating in just over 175 locations, offering sales, service and parts for the full line of Hyundai excavators, wheel loaders, compaction rollers and other construction equipment.

For more information, call 877/509-2254 or visit www.hceamericas.com.