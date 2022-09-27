Universal Truck Sales management team and staff are joined by Hyundai representatives to celebrate the dealership’s appointment as a Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas dealer. (L-R) are sales representative Felix Duran; parts manager Alex Guelcher; sales representative Jeff Anderson; Hyundai district service manager Jonathan Wise; sales manager Tony Trowbridge; sales director Samantha Henry; service coordinator Tom Midgett; finance specialist Martin Samaniego; Hyundai wheel loader product manager Joe Turnage; director of operations Michael Perry; parts specialist Carter Perry; technician Matt Grausam; service manager Dan Perry; and technician Collin Valento.

On Sept. 19 Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas announced a dealership agreement with Universal Truck Sales, Roseville, Minn., under which Universal Truck will sell and service Hyundai wheel loaders, excavators and other construction machines in the greater Minneapolis-St. Paul area.

Universal Truck Sales is an independent truck and trailer dealer offering a full line of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks as well as a variety of trailers. With the addition of Hyundai Construction Equipment, the dealership now offers a full line of wheel loaders, excavators, compaction rollers and articulated dump trucks.

"The addition of Hyundai construction equipment gives a new dimension to our business that will benefit our current customers while introducing Universal Truck Sales to area contractors, aggregates businesses and other heavy equipment users," said Tony Trowbridge, sales manager, Universal Truck Sales. "Hyundai makes us more of a full-solution provider, and gives us more depth in terms of service, support, training and financing."

"Hyundai is happy to welcome Universal Truck Sales into our growing network of North American dealerships," said Ed Harseim, Midwest sales manager, Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas. "With its history of success as a truck dealership, Universal Truck now provides its customers a variety of construction equipment solutions from Hyundai."

For more information, call 877/509-2254 or visit hceamericas.com.

