(L-R) are Randy Mace, Whited VP/GM; Ryan Kennard, Whited outside sales; Leigh Dwelley, Hyundai service tech; Terry Klemanski, Whited inside sales and rental coordinator; Pete Hummes, Whited service manager; and Larry Clark, Whited parts manager.

Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas announced the expansion of its North American authorized dealer network with the addition of Whited Equipment Company.

Whited Equipment is a full service dealership supplying the construction, forestry, aggregate and municipal markets with heavy duty trucks in Maine for more than 30 years.

With the addition of this new dealership, Hyundai's North American network now includes more than 75 dealerships operating in just over 175 locations, offering sales, service and parts for the full line of Hyundai excavators, wheel loaders, compaction rollers and other construction equipment.

"Whited is a full service dealership providing parts and service support, as well as the sales of heavy duty trucks. We will bring the same full service approach to the Hyundai business as we have established a solid reputation for providing in the heavy duty truck arena," said Randy Mace, Whited Equipment VP/GM.

For more information, call 877/509-2254 or visit www.hceamericas.com.