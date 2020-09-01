--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas Adds Michael Fuller as Senior Product Manager

Tue September 01, 2020 - National Edition
Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas

Mike Fuller
Mike Fuller



Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas Inc., welcomed Mike Fuller back to the product marketing team.

Fuller will be responsible for product training with Hyundai dealers with a focus on excavators. He will work with Senior Product Specialist for Wheel Loaders Chad Parker to provide sales training and materials for dealers across the country.

"We are delighted to welcome Mike back to our organization. Mike is an experienced equipment professional who understands how the machine works and is used in the field. With his industry experience, Mike will enhance our excavator marketing sector as a senior product manager. I look forward to watching him assist Hyundai dealer sales professionals to expand our presence," said Stan Park, HCEA vice president of distribution and marketing.

For more information, visit www.hceamericas.com.



