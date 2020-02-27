Michael J. Ross

Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas Inc. welcomed Michael J. Ross as vice president of construction equipment sales. Reporting to M.S. Kang, president of HCEA, Ross will be responsible for managing all aspects of dealer sales with his internal and field staff.

Ross came to Hyundai with 23 years of industry experience that spans retail sales, regional sales management, national account administration, product support and overseeing the entire sales operation.

"Mike has well-diversified experiences in this industry, not only with sales but with product marketing and support. I believe that he will deliver customized value to dealers with his knowledge and experience," said Kang.

For more information, visit www.hceamericas.com.