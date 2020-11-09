--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas Welcomes J.Y. Kim as President

Mon November 09, 2020 - National Edition
Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas

J.Y. Kim, president of Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas Inc.
J.Y. Kim, president of Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas Inc.



Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas Inc. welcomed J.Y. Kim as president.

A 28-year Hyundai veteran, Kim began his career as part of an overseas sales team to support North American operations, and later worked at HCEA's Chicago office from 2004 to 2008.

Kim was instrumental in establishing a foundation for a CE Brazilian factory and sales company before managing operations for Indian manufacturing, sales and marketing. During his tenure in India he brought Hyundai's market share to 19 percent.

After his two major overseas stays, he worked with emerging countries that include Russia, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America and many Southeast Asian countries.

"We are excited to have J.Y. bring his passion, market knowledge, and support, as well as his understanding of worldwide trade operations to the North America, especially when understanding import/export policies has become a critical part of successful management, "Stan Park, HCEA vice president distribution and marketing.

For more information, visit www.hceamericas.com.



