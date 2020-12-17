Equipmentdown-arrow
Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas Welcomes Matthew Gansser as Director of National Accounts

Thu December 17, 2020 - National Edition
Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas

Matthew Gansser
Matthew Gansser

Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas Inc. announced the addition of Matthew Gansser as director of national accounts. Gansser will be responsible for HCEA national account maintenance and development.

Gansser joins Hyundai Construction Equipment with more than 20 years' experience in the construction equipment sales industry

"I have always known Matt as a great competitor and true sales professional whom I would love to see on my side of the aisle. I look forward to assisting Matt in elevating Hyundai's national account sales with his tremendous industry knowledge and relationships," said Stan Park, HCEA vice president distribution and marketing.

For more information, visit www.hceamericas.com.



