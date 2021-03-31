Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas announced a nationwide photo contest for customers throughout the United States and Canada with more than $5,000 in estimated retail value for prizes offered.

Customers have a chance to show off their Hyundai machinery with up to three entries into the contest. Judging will be based on creativity, prominence of Hyundai Equipment and spirit.

A grand prize worth more than $1,500 and a second prize worth more than $700 will be given to the two individuals whose eligible photo entries receive the most votes by the promotion deadline. All other eligible entries will receive a Hyundai branded merchandise consolation prize pack, with an estimated retail value of $20.

For more information, visit www.hceamericas.com/join-team-hyundai-photo-contest.

