Hyundai E&C has started the construction of a 350 MWac solar power plant in Concho County, Texas. The $540 million project will span over 11.74 million sq. meters, producing 926 GWh annually to power 260,000 households. It marks Hyundai's entry into the renewable energy market, with operational plans set for June 2027. The project is a strategic step for Hyundai in clean energy and showcases the strength of Korean public-private partnerships in global renewable energy development.

Hyundai Engineering & Construction logo

Hyundai Engineering & Construction (Hyundai E&C) announced on July 10, 2025, that it has begun work on a large-scale solar power project in Texas, according to The Korea Post.

The company described the plant as a major step in its entry into the renewable energy market.

U.S.-based contractor Primoris leads construction, while Korea Midland Power will oversee operations and maintenance, The Korea Post reported.

Hyundai E&C is an equity investor in the project that a consortium called "Team Korea" is executing. That consortium features public and private entities including Korea Midland Power, Korea Overseas Infrastructure & Urban Development Corp., EIP Asset Management and PIS Fund.

The approximately $540 million project includes building and operating a 350 MWac solar power plant in Concho County, which is northwest of Austin, Texas. The facility will span approximately 11.74 million sq. meters, or more than 1,650 soccer fields, according to The Korea Post.

The plant is expected to produce 926 GWh of electricity annually upon completion. That's enough to power approximately 260,000 households based on average monthly usage of 300 kWh. The plant is expected to be operational by June 2027.

Hyundai E&C has been involved in the project since its development stage, according to the Korea Post. It has handled equity investment, technical review and solar module supply.

The company said the electricity generated will be sold through Virtual Power Purchase Agreements (VPPAs) to global corporations, helping to bolster Hyundai's clean energy sector presence.

"This project marks a strategic foothold for Hyundai E&C in advanced energy markets," said a Hyundai E&C official. "We will continue to lead in energy transition by strengthening our technological capabilities and expanding investment-driven business models globally."

The company said the project showcases the strength of the Korean public-private partnership (PPP) mode and demonstrates how Korean firms and institutions can collaborate to secure a competitive edge in global renewable energy development.

