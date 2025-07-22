Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Hyundai E&C Begins Building Major Solar Power Plant in Concho County

    Hyundai E&C has started the construction of a 350 MWac solar power plant in Concho County, Texas. The $540 million project will span over 11.74 million sq. meters, producing 926 GWh annually to power 260,000 households. It marks Hyundai's entry into the renewable energy market, with operational plans set for June 2027. The project is a strategic step for Hyundai in clean energy and showcases the strength of Korean public-private partnerships in global renewable energy development.

    Tue July 22, 2025 - West Edition #15
    The Korea Post


    Hyundai Engineering & Construction logo

    Hyundai Engineering & Construction (Hyundai E&C) announced on July 10, 2025, that it has begun work on a large-scale solar power project in Texas, according to The Korea Post.

    The company described the plant as a major step in its entry into the renewable energy market.

    U.S.-based contractor Primoris leads construction, while Korea Midland Power will oversee operations and maintenance, The Korea Post reported.

    Hyundai E&C is an equity investor in the project that a consortium called "Team Korea" is executing. That consortium features public and private entities including Korea Midland Power, Korea Overseas Infrastructure & Urban Development Corp., EIP Asset Management and PIS Fund.

    The approximately $540 million project includes building and operating a 350 MWac solar power plant in Concho County, which is northwest of Austin, Texas. The facility will span approximately 11.74 million sq. meters, or more than 1,650 soccer fields, according to The Korea Post.

    The plant is expected to produce 926 GWh of electricity annually upon completion. That's enough to power approximately 260,000 households based on average monthly usage of 300 kWh. The plant is expected to be operational by June 2027.

    Hyundai E&C has been involved in the project since its development stage, according to the Korea Post. It has handled equity investment, technical review and solar module supply.

    The company said the electricity generated will be sold through Virtual Power Purchase Agreements (VPPAs) to global corporations, helping to bolster Hyundai's clean energy sector presence.

    "This project marks a strategic foothold for Hyundai E&C in advanced energy markets," said a Hyundai E&C official. "We will continue to lead in energy transition by strengthening our technological capabilities and expanding investment-driven business models globally."

    The company said the project showcases the strength of the Korean public-private partnership (PPP) mode and demonstrates how Korean firms and institutions can collaborate to secure a competitive edge in global renewable energy development.




    Today's top stories

    LOC International Enjoys Oil, Gas Construction Growth

    FHWA, TxDOT Reach Agreement to Help State Build Infrastructure Projects Faster

    T1 Energy Selects Yates Construction for Solar Cell Plant

    AEM Touts Texas Leg of 'AEM Manufacturing Express' Tour

    SpaceX Builds Texas Facility for Possible Mars Colonization

    Yanmar CE Officially Launches Full Line of Compact Equipment

    APEX Technologies Named Newest Trimble Technology Outlet

    Allston Multimodal Project in Boston in Doubt After Trump Cancels Most of Its Funding



     

    Read more about...

    construction Energy Hyundai Solar Energy TEXAS







    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147