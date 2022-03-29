List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Hyundai Expands Its Dealer Network With Three New Taylor Construction Equipment Locations

Tue March 29, 2022 - Southeast Edition
Hyundai Construction Equipment America


In conjunction with the expansion of Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas’ dealer network to include three more Taylor Construction Equipment locations, Tim Gerbus (R), Taylor’s product and sales manager, joined Shaun Galligan, Hyundai CE Americas district manager – Southeast, in supporting Hyundai’s presence at World of Asphalt.
In conjunction with the expansion of Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas’ dealer network to include three more Taylor Construction Equipment locations, Tim Gerbus (R), Taylor’s product and sales manager, joined Shaun Galligan, Hyundai CE Americas district manager – Southeast, in supporting Hyundai’s presence at World of Asphalt.

Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas, which earlier this year expanded its dealer network with the addition of Taylor Construction Equipment locations in White House and Maryville, Tenn., announced the addition of three new Hyundai-authorized Taylor locations, one in Mobile, Ala., and one each in the Mississippi towns of Louisville and Philadelphia.

"We are pleased to offer customers in the greater Mobile area and east central Mississippi access to Hyundai equipment through these locations," said Shaun Galligan, Hyundai CE Americas district manager — Southeast.

"Taylor is a solid leader in construction equipment, forklifts and material handling products, and they've already demonstrated their commitment to providing top-caliber products and ultra-responsive service."

"Taylor Construction Equipment is excited to add Hyundai Construction Equipment to our portfolio of products in our home state of Mississippi and nearby Alabama," said Robert Taylor, president, and COO of the Taylor Group of Companies.

"Hyundai Construction is a world-class brand known for its quality products and aftermarket support. When you combine Hyundai's aftermarket support with Taylor Construction Equipment, you have a winning combination that is a true win-win for the customer."

These new locations will offer the full line of Hyundai Construction Equipment, including the compact and full-sized excavators, wheel loaders, hydraulic breakers, scrap-handling solutions and other construction and specialized equipment.

Taylor Construction Equipment is part of the Taylor Group of Companies, which celebrates its 95th anniversary this year.

For more information, visit www.hceamericas.com.




Today's top stories

Kubricky Construction Demolishes Bridges, Builds Temp Spans, More

Volvo Construction Equipment Names 2021 Dealer of the Year, Uptime Dealer of the Year

Skanska Leader Sees Work as Service to Greater Community

States Move Forward on 16,000 Transportation Improvement Projects in FY 2021

John Deere Showcases New 904 P-Tier Wheel Loader With Additional Technology Advancements

President Biden Revives Plans to Move FBI Headquarters to Virginia or Maryland Suburbs

McCann Industries Inc. Increases Lake County, Illinois, Presence

VIDEO: State Gas Tax Adjustments Have Limited Impacts on Pump Prices, ARTBA Analysis Shows



 

Read more about...

Alabama Business News Hyundai Mississippi






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo