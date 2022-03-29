In conjunction with the expansion of Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas’ dealer network to include three more Taylor Construction Equipment locations, Tim Gerbus (R), Taylor’s product and sales manager, joined Shaun Galligan, Hyundai CE Americas district manager – Southeast, in supporting Hyundai’s presence at World of Asphalt.

Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas, which earlier this year expanded its dealer network with the addition of Taylor Construction Equipment locations in White House and Maryville, Tenn., announced the addition of three new Hyundai-authorized Taylor locations, one in Mobile, Ala., and one each in the Mississippi towns of Louisville and Philadelphia.

"We are pleased to offer customers in the greater Mobile area and east central Mississippi access to Hyundai equipment through these locations," said Shaun Galligan, Hyundai CE Americas district manager — Southeast.

"Taylor is a solid leader in construction equipment, forklifts and material handling products, and they've already demonstrated their commitment to providing top-caliber products and ultra-responsive service."

"Taylor Construction Equipment is excited to add Hyundai Construction Equipment to our portfolio of products in our home state of Mississippi and nearby Alabama," said Robert Taylor, president, and COO of the Taylor Group of Companies.

"Hyundai Construction is a world-class brand known for its quality products and aftermarket support. When you combine Hyundai's aftermarket support with Taylor Construction Equipment, you have a winning combination that is a true win-win for the customer."

These new locations will offer the full line of Hyundai Construction Equipment, including the compact and full-sized excavators, wheel loaders, hydraulic breakers, scrap-handling solutions and other construction and specialized equipment.

Taylor Construction Equipment is part of the Taylor Group of Companies, which celebrates its 95th anniversary this year.

For more information, visit www.hceamericas.com.

