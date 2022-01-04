CEG Founder, Ed McKeon, Passes Away
List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Hyundai, First Choice Farm & Lawn Support Tornado Cleanup Efforts in Tennessee

Tue January 04, 2022 - Southeast Edition
Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas


Hyundai covered the costs for shipping three excavators to First Choice Farm & Lawn for use in cleanup efforts in Samburg, Tenn. Ed Harseim, sales manager of the region, joined Don Parks (L) and Ron Parks (R), co-owners of First Choice, in the cleanup efforts.
Hyundai covered the costs for shipping three excavators to First Choice Farm & Lawn for use in cleanup efforts in Samburg, Tenn. Ed Harseim, sales manager of the region, joined Don Parks (L) and Ron Parks (R), co-owners of First Choice, in the cleanup efforts.
Hyundai covered the costs for shipping three excavators to First Choice Farm & Lawn for use in cleanup efforts in Samburg, Tenn. Ed Harseim, sales manager of the region, joined Don Parks (L) and Ron Parks (R), co-owners of First Choice, in the cleanup efforts. Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas Inc. partnered with First Choice Farm & Lawn, one of its dealers, headquartered in Union City, Tenn., to assist with cleanup efforts in nearby Samburg, Tenn., which incurred heavy tornado damage from the same series of December storms that left devastation across six states and killed dozens of people in Kentucky.

Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas Inc. partnered with First Choice Farm & Lawn, one of its dealers, headquartered in Union City, Tenn., to assist with cleanup efforts in nearby Samburg, Tenn., which incurred heavy tornado damage from the same series of December storms that left devastation across six states and killed dozens of people in Kentucky.

First Choice helped coordinate the cleanup effort by calling on its customers and staff and deploying three Hyundai excavators to the area. Hyundai covered the cost of shipping the excavators and also dispatched Ed Harseim, its North Central sales manager, to aid in the cleanup.

"We have locations in Kentucky and Tennessee," said Ron Parks, owner of First Choice Farm & Lawn. "Many of our customers were affected by the tornadoes, and one of our employees and their parents lost their homes in Caycee, Ky., so this is personal. We are glad to be able to do what we can to help, and we appreciate Hyundai's support."

For more information, visit www.hceamericas.com.




Today's top stories

LOTs of Activity Ahead for $267M Columbus Water Tunnel

Granite, NV5 Crews Rebuild Belle Terrace

OSHA Specifies Contractor Safety Responsibilities On Job Site

Con-Tech Manufacturing Donates Extreme Duty 10.5-yard High Performance Mixer for CIM Auction at World of Concrete

ASV Launches New Line of Branded Attachments Matched to its Compact Track Loaders, Skid Steers

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Awards Contract for I-69 ORX Section 1 in Henderson

MH Equipment Wins MVP Award For Sixth Consecutive Year

Magnificent Milestone as 750,000th JCB Engine Comes Off the Line



 

Read more about...

Hyundai Natural Disaster Tennessee






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo