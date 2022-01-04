Hyundai covered the costs for shipping three excavators to First Choice Farm & Lawn for use in cleanup efforts in Samburg, Tenn. Ed Harseim, sales manager of the region, joined Don Parks (L) and Ron Parks (R), co-owners of First Choice, in the cleanup efforts.

Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas Inc. partnered with First Choice Farm & Lawn, one of its dealers, headquartered in Union City, Tenn., to assist with cleanup efforts in nearby Samburg, Tenn., which incurred heavy tornado damage from the same series of December storms that left devastation across six states and killed dozens of people in Kentucky.

First Choice helped coordinate the cleanup effort by calling on its customers and staff and deploying three Hyundai excavators to the area. Hyundai covered the cost of shipping the excavators and also dispatched Ed Harseim, its North Central sales manager, to aid in the cleanup.

"We have locations in Kentucky and Tennessee," said Ron Parks, owner of First Choice Farm & Lawn. "Many of our customers were affected by the tornadoes, and one of our employees and their parents lost their homes in Caycee, Ky., so this is personal. We are glad to be able to do what we can to help, and we appreciate Hyundai's support."

For more information, visit www.hceamericas.com.

