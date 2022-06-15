The 2.5 cu. yd. Hyundai HL930A wheel loader is powered by a fuel-efficient, Tier IV Final/Stage 5-compliant 130 net hp (97 kW) Cummins B4.5 Performance Series diesel engine. These machines can be outfitted with plows, snowblowers and other attachments to facilitate commercial-level snow-removal operations.

Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas will display its HL930A wheel loader at Booth 1021 at this year's SIMA (Snow & Ice Management Association) tradeshow June 23 and 24 at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee.

The Hyundai 130 net hp (97 kW), 2.5 cu. yd. HL930A wheel loader will be displayed with an M700 MD Teamco Snowblast snowblower, a popular attachment. Part of Hyundai's advanced A series lineup of wheel loaders, the HL930A is powered by a Cummins B4.5 Performance Series Tier IV Final/Stage 5 emissions-compliant diesel engine.

"Our Hyundai dealers place a lot of wheel loaders with commercial contractors, municipalities and DOTs that have serious snow-removal requirements," said Mike Ross, senior VP of CE Sales, Parts & Service, Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas.

"Over and over again, we hear from the people who use our Hyundai loaders how much they and their people appreciate the cab comfort and safety features — heated air ride seat, integrated rearview camera, intermittent wipers, ride control, all-around lighting package and more."

Ross said that Hyundai dealers are always prepared to offer recommendations for snow tires, tank heaters and other features that may facilitate improved winter operation, as well as attachments that may increase the opportunity to keep the machines working through the summer months.

Wheel Loaders Provide Power, Versatile Performance

Hyundai's A series wheel loaders feature Cummins Performance Series engines with 10-percent more power and 20-percent more torque than previous comparable models. Hyundai innovations include accurate onboard weighing system, unique bucket design for better load retention and free five-year use of Hyundai's Hi-Mate cellular-based remote management system.

For more information, visit www.hceamericas.com.

Today's top stories