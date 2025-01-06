List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Ian Aarsvold Joins Takeuchi-US as Southwest Region Product Manager

    Ian Aarsvold is the new Southwest region product manager at Takeuchi-US. With a background in farm equipment and business management, he will lead dealer support and promote Takeuchi's compact equipment line in his multi-state territory. Aarsvold's passion and experience make him a valuable addition to the company.

    Mon January 06, 2025 - West Edition
    Takeuchi-US


    Ian Aarsvold
    Photo courtesy of Takeuchi
    Ian Aarsvold

    Ian Aarsvold is the new Southwest region product manager of Takeuchi-US. A current resident of Des Plaines, Ill., Aarsvold is relocating to the Dallas-Fort Worth area during Q1 2025 as he takes on his new role.

    As the Southwest region product manager (RPM), Aarsvold will be responsible for supporting Takeuchi's dealer and national rental accounts support within a multi-state territory. Aarsvold also will work with dealer sales teams and their customers to demonstrate, promote and support Takeuchi's compact equipment product line. He will collaborate with other associates to develop and implement new product roadmaps and discover new opportunities within the construction equipment market segment.

    "I'm very excited to join Takeuchi, because time and time again, when I spoke to dealers about the company, they consistently mentioned Takeuchi's outstanding equipment and support," Aarsvold said. "My personal interactions with the Takeuchi team at industry events confirmed they are simply top notch. As a new RPM, I'm looking forward to helping more customers discover the many benefits of Takeuchi equipment."

    Aarsvold worked on his family's farm in eastern North Dakota, operating and maintaining equipment, before transitioning into a role as a regional manager for the Association of Equipment Distributors (AED) in Chicago, where he was responsible for a territory of approximately 115 off-highway equipment distributors.

    There, Aarsvold allocated resources to best support dealer business growth through regular communication and in-person travel to dealer locations throughout his territory. He also led AED's Emerging Leaders Council which consisted of around 50 future owners and executives of AED member organizations to create a valuable peer network.

    "Ian is very passionate about making a positive impact in everything he does," said Shay KIusmeyer, division sales manager of Takeuchi-US. "He offers a unique blend of agricultural expertise, business management skills and the ability to quickly create and grow relationships. We're very pleased to have Ian join the Takeuchi family, and we look forward to his accomplishments in the Southwest region."

    For more information, visit takeuchi-us.com.




