The staff of Farm Equipment USA joins president Ben Nelson (rear center, cap and glasses) and executive accountant Connie Jones (center front) in celebrating the dealership’s new agreement to represent Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas.

Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas announced a dealership agreement with Farm Equipment USA, Fruitland, Idaho, under which Farm Equipment USA will sell and service Hyundai construction machines throughout west-central Idaho.

Farm Equipment USA represents a variety of mobile agricultural equipment brands and offers a large selection of new and pre-owned equipment to customers in the Snake River valley area of west-central Idaho. By expanding its product line to include Hyundai Construction Equipment, the dealership now offers a full array of wheel loaders, excavators, compaction rollers and articulated dump trucks.

"The addition of Hyundai construction equipment gives a new dimension to our business that will benefit our current customers. And as a Hyundai dealer, Farm Equipment USA has new opportunities to serve customers in a variety of important market segments," said Ben Nelson, president, Farm Equipment USA.

"Our dealership agreement with Hyundai not only broadens the scope of our product offerings, it also gives us more depth in terms of service, support, training and financing."

"Hyundai welcomes Farm Equipment USA to our growing network of North American dealerships," said Matt Brown, district sales manager, Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas. "It's a great fit for both organizations and will result in many successful new customer relationships for Hyundai and Farm Equipment USA."

For more information, visit www.hceamericas.com.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

