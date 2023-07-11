ITD urges residents everyone to review the draft and provide comments until close on July 31. (Idaho Transportation Department photo)

The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is seeking feedback on the just-released draft Idaho Transportation Investment Program (ITIP). The 2024-2030 ITIP outlines the state's transportation priorities and guides investment decisions for the next seven years. ITD encourages everyone to review the draft and provide comments from July 1-31.

Transportation projects included in the draft ITIP range from large-scale interstate improvements to smaller projects like the installation of a new guardrail. Projects are located throughout Idaho's 44 counties and involve all modes of transportation. Project selection is determined through technical data, as well as input from local officials and residents.

To review the complete draft plan, visit itd.idaho.gov/funding to view an interactive map that allows users to learn about projects in their local area as well as submit a comment through the portal.

The U.S. Highway 12 Greer to Kamiah project in Clearwater and Lewis Counties is slated for construction in 2026. The project will rehabilitate and resurface the existing roadway and make drainage improvements to improve the ride quality and extend the lifespan of the roadway.

Another project will consist of improving the geometry of the roadway and extending the existing truck climbing lanes at the crest of Crooks Hill on U.S. Highway 95. It is located north of Moscow from milepost 354.60 to milepost 357.15 on US-95 just north of the US-95 and SH-66 junction. This project is slated for construction in 2029 and it will improve safety and enhance the mobility of the traveling public.

The Rapid River Bridge to Riggins project on U.S. Highway 95 will entail curve improvements for ride quality and a minor widening to accommodate the installation of shoulder barriers for improved safety. Construction is slated for 2029 and the site will be located south of Riggins on US-95 from MP 191.17 to 194.36.

Comments will be taken until July 31 and can be e-mailed to [email protected] gov or mailed to:

Office of Communication

P.O. Box 7129, Boise, Ida. 83707.

Today's top stories