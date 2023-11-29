ITD has been safely transporting Idaho’s Christmas tree for more than 20 years. (Idaho Transportation Department photo)

The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) delivered Idaho's state Christmas tree to the steps of the Capitol.

This year's tree, which is always a blue spruce, stands at approximately 45 ft. tall and will be cut down to approximately 35 ft. tall before it is decorated with 11,000 LED lights.

The Boise Police Department will provide traffic control and the Idaho Department of Lands will cut the tree down. The tree was held upright by a crane until it was laid down on ITD's 50-ft. transport truck and, from there, was taken to the Capitol. The tree was then lowered into a 9-ft. hole that is designed for this very occasion.

ITD has been safely transporting Idaho's Christmas tree for more than 20 years.

"We are honored to be part of a tradition that brings so much joy to Idahoans," Foreman Travis Dodd said. "We look forward to it every year."

This year and next year will be especially short trips for ITD as the trees will be harvested from behind the Capitol within the 600 block of West State Street. The Capitol administration team keeps a list of all the eligible trees people around the area want to donate and in August the state's Christmas tree is selected from that list. Last year's tree came from Harrison Boulevard.

ITD wants to remind you to be prepared if you are headed to get your own Christmas tree, by having an emergency kit in your car that includes flashlights, jumper cables, kitty litter, chains, small shovel, First aid kit, food, water, small sleeping bag or blanket, winter coat, gloves, waterproof boots, ice scraper and a phone charger.

