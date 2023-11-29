List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Idaho Transportation Dept. Delivers State Christmas Tree

    Wed November 29, 2023 - West Edition #25
    ITD


    ITD has been safely transporting Idaho’s Christmas tree for more than 20 years. (Idaho Transportation Department photo)
    ITD has been safely transporting Idaho’s Christmas tree for more than 20 years. (Idaho Transportation Department photo)

    The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) delivered Idaho's state Christmas tree to the steps of the Capitol.

    This year's tree, which is always a blue spruce, stands at approximately 45 ft. tall and will be cut down to approximately 35 ft. tall before it is decorated with 11,000 LED lights.

    The Boise Police Department will provide traffic control and the Idaho Department of Lands will cut the tree down. The tree was held upright by a crane until it was laid down on ITD's 50-ft. transport truck and, from there, was taken to the Capitol. The tree was then lowered into a 9-ft. hole that is designed for this very occasion.

    ITD has been safely transporting Idaho's Christmas tree for more than 20 years.

    "We are honored to be part of a tradition that brings so much joy to Idahoans," Foreman Travis Dodd said. "We look forward to it every year."

    This year and next year will be especially short trips for ITD as the trees will be harvested from behind the Capitol within the 600 block of West State Street. The Capitol administration team keeps a list of all the eligible trees people around the area want to donate and in August the state's Christmas tree is selected from that list. Last year's tree came from Harrison Boulevard.

    ITD wants to remind you to be prepared if you are headed to get your own Christmas tree, by having an emergency kit in your car that includes flashlights, jumper cables, kitty litter, chains, small shovel, First aid kit, food, water, small sleeping bag or blanket, winter coat, gloves, waterproof boots, ice scraper and a phone charger.




    Today's top stories

    Swift Action Reopens I-10 in Los Angeles After Fire

    Allen Butler, Webber Lead 'Top Priority' Amarillo Job

    Caterpillar to Amplify Electrification, Energy Solutions at CES 2024

    Port Authority NY NJ Proposes $9.3B Budget for 2024 to Fund Several Major Projects

    VIDEO: Autonomous Excavator Constructs a Dry-Stone Wall

    Ceccanti Installs Girders for New Elwha River Bridge in Washington State

    WSDOT Looks for Public Input On Its Transportation Projects

    Oregon Selects HDR to Upgrade Portland's Burnside Bridge



     

    Read more about...

    Holiday Idaho Idaho Transportation Department PACIFIC NORTHWEST






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA