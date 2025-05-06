Ideal Crane Rental expanded its fleet at bauma 2025 by acquiring a Liebherr LTR 1150 telescopic crawler crane. The family-owned company based in Wisconsin aims to enhance its service offerings and meet customer needs efficiently with quality equipment. Liebherr's versatile crane design allows for easy maneuverability over various terrains, enhancing project efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Liebherr USA Co. photo Ideal Crane Rental Inc. completed its purchase of an LTR 1150 telescopic crawler crane at the world’s largest construction tradeshow, bauma 2025.

During bauma 2025 in Munich, Germany, Ideal Crane Co. Inc. purchased an LTR 1150 telescopic crawler crane to further grow its rental fleet. With an LTR 1100 and LTR 1220 already in its portfolio, this crane is positioned to round out the selection of Liebherr LTR cranes for Ideal Crane's customers.

Ideal Crane Rental Inc. is a family-owned business based in Wisconsin that has provided full service lifting services for more than 50 years. Like Liebherr, Ideal Crane Rental takes pride in providing customers with quality products to complete projects on time and on budget, making the Liebherr LTR 1150 the perfect choice to broaden the product range.

Liebherr telescopic crawler cranes combine the benefits of an all-terrain crane and a crawler crane, and the crawler travel gear allows operators to maneuver over any terrain with ease, according to Liebherr. The LTR 1150 also has the added benefit of economical transport and can be transported in full with its crawler carriers all on one low loader, saving money before and after each new project.

For more information, visit idealcranerental.com and Liebherr.com.

