The city of Carbondale has announced that the Illinois Department of Transportation, Office of Intermodal Project Implementation (IDOT-OIPI), will provide an additional $300,000 in state funding for the Southern Illinois Multi-Modal Station (SIMMS) project. The additional funds boost IDOT's contribution to SIMMS to $2.8 million.

"The city of Carbondale has been working with IDOT's transit office since 2015 to plan for the project, and appreciate their long-term commitment to the city. Together with our BUILD grant that was awarded in 2019, the city has now secured $16.8 million in funding for SIMMS," said Gary Williams, city manager.

Construction of the transportation center is expected to begin in the spring of 2022 and be complete in the spring of 2024.

For more information, visit explorecarbondale.com/419/Southern-Illinois-Multi-Modal-Station-SI.