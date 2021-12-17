The Independent Equipment Dealers Association’s 2021 President, James Rinehart and Executive Director Dave Gordon traveled to Lacrosse, Wis., to personally award $5,000 scholarships to future equipment technicians studying at Western Technical College. (L-R): Jacob Evers, Dave Gordon, David Roberts, James Rinehart and Natasha Normand.

The Independent Equipment Dealers Association's (IEDA) 2021 President James Rinehart and IEDA Executive Director David Gordon presented $5,000 scholarships to three students Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Western Technical College in Lacrosse, Wis., during a short ceremony at the school's heavy diesel program shop.

On the eve of its 20-year anniversary celebration in 2022, IEDA created a scholarship program this year for students enrolled in a heavy equipment diesel program who are pursuing careers as construction equipment technicians. Fifteen applications were received.

Two $5,000 scholarships funded by the association were presented to David Roberts and Natasha Normand; an additional $5,000 was recently donated by Rick Newman, owner of Newman Tractor, to create a third scholarship, which was awarded to Jacob Evers.

"We are keenly aware of the challenges our industry faces in attracting new talent, which is why IEDA is resolved to show our support in a tangible way to those who want to enter our workforce," said Rinehart, who is general manager of Performance Equipment in Erie, Colo. "An IEDA scholarship program has been the hope and goal of the IEAD Board, and we couldn't be prouder to encourage these hard-working, top students with financial assistance that will make a difference as they complete their technical education."

Criteria for scholarship selection was based on academic merit, personal character, and demonstrated financial need.

Roberts currently holds a 3.97 average in the Diesel and Heavy Equipment Program at Western Tech. He said he is thrilled to be the first person in his family to graduate with a college degree and hopes to inspire others who choose a similar path.

Military veteran Natasha Normand completed the two-year Automotive Technician Program with a 4.0 GPA, graduating at the top of her class. She is now enrolled full-time in the diesel program, while working part-time and caring for her three-year-old daughter.

Jacob Evers is a self-starter who is putting himself through school — he said he prides himself on a strong work ethic and determination, which IEDA's scholarship committee believes will be invaluable assets in his career path.

