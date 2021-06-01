Kim Phelan

The Independent Equipment Dealers Association (IEDA) has hired Kim Phelan as its new marketing director, effective June 1.

An association publishing professional, Phelan has a long history in the construction equipment industry and the rental business. For 15 years, she has created or curated written and live content on business subjects ranging from taxes, financing, insurance and public policy, to parts and service, rental, market trends, technology and best practices in customer service.

As executive editor and director of programs at Associated Equipment Distributors from 2007 to 2015, Phelan grew the award-winning CED magazine into a well-respected business publication for owners of authorized distributors, OEMs and industry suppliers. She also developed programming for the association's annual Summit, Executive Forum and Leadership Conference — and grew event attendance with her multimedia marketing campaigns. She is the former editor-in-chief and communications director for an international marketing firm that teaches entrepreneurs how to market their businesses.

A former writer for the American Rental Association, she writes for various trade magazines and private clients.

"We are excited to have someone with Kim's experience joining the IEDA team," said IEDA Executive Director Dave Gordon. "I had the pleasure of working with Kim at AED for eight years and I'm delighted to have her on board. Kim's background will be a tremendous asset to IEDA and you'll see the evidence of that in no time at all."

Phelan has been recognized by the American Society of Business Publication Editors and the Construction Media Association for her publishing expertise and has served as an invited judge for both organizations' annual magazine contests for a combined six years.

"My grandfather was a contractor, so I think maybe there's a little diesel or oil in my DNA," Phelan said. "There's only one thing better than being around heavy equipment, and that's being around and supporting the men and women who sell, rent and service those machines. They are heroes and celebrities to me, and I'm ‘all in' to help them grow and become more successful."

For more information, visit www.iedagroup.com.

Today's top stories