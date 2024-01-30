Photo courtesy of Ignite Attachments World of Concrete visitors were introduced to the company’s new line of breakers, designed for long life and minimal maintenance.

Ignite Attachments, a manufacturer of compact equipment attachments, adds to its growing lineup of direct-to-you products with two new concrete-focused attachments.

The e-commerce attachment manufacturer launched a line of breaker attachments and a concrete chute bucket at this year's World of Concrete in Las Vegas. These specialized concrete and demolition attachments push Ignite's product catalog to more than 100 dependable, cost-efficient attachment options.

The company also announced a multiphase expansion into even more product families in 2024.

"The construction and demolition industry continues to evolve rapidly with available technologies," said Trisha Pearson, business director of Ignite Attachments. "We launched Ignite Attachments in 2022 to meet innovative compact equipment owners and operators where they were — online. We continue to evolve in order to deliver the right product, at the right price, directly to customers.

"Whether it's a compact loader attachment, compact tractor implements, or the wear parts you need to get the job done, you'll be able to find everything in one convenient place."

Business Expansion

Headlining the company's World of Concrete appearance is a multiphase business expansion that will add fluids, lubricants and ground-engaging wear parts to its product portfolio in 2024.

New lines, including hydraulic fluids, grease, cutting edges, teeth and more, will be available through the company's website as well as through its reseller network for economy-minded consumers. Like Ignite's attachment line, the new products will deliver quality and dependability with the convenience of an online shopping experience.

"With the right partner, almost all downtime is avoidable," Pearson said. "We recognized a need for quality consumables and wear parts on-demand and on time. We are excited to expand our business to meet the needs of a fast-paced industry."

New C&D Attachments

Ignite continues to grow its attachment lineup, as well. World of Concrete visitors were introduced to the company's new line of breakers, designed for long life and minimal maintenance. The three-model series features a straightforward design that reduces downtime and operational costs. With a dual mounting option and a powerful strike, Ignite breakers can be used with mini track loaders and skid steer loader adaptors to maximize fleet flexibility for demanding demolition jobs.

The company also displayed a new concrete chute bucket during the show. The new bucket features a removable spout, for better maneuverability in tight spaces. It also employs laser-cut steel and robot welding to provide the company's Ignite Edge, a commitment to precision, dependability and long service life. The new concrete chute bucket is available in one size and has a capacity of up to ¾-yard.

The Ignite Edge

Ignite Attachments offers quality-designed and -manufactured tools that are easy to purchase, attach and use. In today's fast-paced, connected economy, Ignite offers a reliable, cost-effective solution for compact equipment operators of any brand. Online ordering and direct shipping allows customers to shop confidently and on their schedule. Ignite backs every attachment with a comprehensive warranty and excellent customer support, ensuring customers can rely on their tools for years to come.

For more information, visit www.igniteattachments.com.

