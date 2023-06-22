A $34 million effort that will enhance traffic flow and reduce congestion along busy U.S.-82 from Highway 69 to Rice Mine Road remains under construction in west-central Alabama. (ALDOT photo)

A $34 million effort that will enhance traffic flow and reduce congestion along busy U.S.-82 from Highway 69 to Rice Mine Road remains under construction in west-central Alabama.

As the first major Rebuild Alabama Act project in Tuscaloosa County, the 2.77-mi. undertaking will add a travel lane in each direction and provide better access management to businesses.

"As Tuscaloosa continues to grow, it's important that our infrastructure can meet the additional needs," said John McWilliams, Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) spokesman. "This Rebuild Alabama Act project will improve travel times and safety, while also providing a shared-use path for bicyclists and pedestrians. The public has been very receptive of this project, and they understand the importance of improving this corridor."

More than 50,000 trips are made per day on the heavily traveled highway. During the project planning, it was determined to better accommodate the many motorists in the McFarland Boulevard area, roadway closures would not be allowed from Friday evening through Sunday morning when the University of Alabama has a home football game.

According to Terence Williamson, ALDOT's west central region construction engineer, the biggest construction challenge for workers is performing various tasks while dealing with the volume of traffic within the work zone.

"With this being in a high-traffic area, there are a lot of businesses, so lane closures only take place at night or on the weekend," he said. "The utility work can be challenging, too."

The project also calls for drainage work. Crews must tackle culvert extensions, pipes, inlets and regrading ditches.

Williamson said the most significant work that remains is finishing the work to the outside.

"It's a big part of the project, and we are working on that," he said.

Materials needed to complete the job include fill material, soil, different aggregates and asphalt. Also required are traffic control items, raised pavement markers, traffic striping and related items.

"The most time-consuming part of the job is the grading," said Williamson. "There are a lot of different components to that. To get the new travel lane added, we must first get utilities relocated and build a good foundation."

Regarding machinery on site, said Williamson, "There isn't a lot of heavy equipment on the project. We have dump trucks and excavators, but we don't have a lot of room. You'd probably find more heavy equipment on capacity projects in rural areas where you aren't as confined."

He added, "There haven't been many surprises. So far, it's been smooth."

According to Barkley Garrett, vice president of economic & community development of the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama, the need to improve local roads and bridges can't be overstated.

"It plays a vital role in stimulating economic growth," he said. "Improved infrastructure attracts businesses, encourages investment and creates job opportunities. It enhances the region's competitiveness, making it more attractive for companies to establish or expand their operations. Additionally, infrastructure improvements can lead to increased tourism and visitor spending, which benefits the local economy.

"From a connectivity and mobility standpoint, upgrading and modernizing infrastructure enhances connectivity and mobility within and around Tuscaloosa, Northport and Tuscaloosa County," Garrett added. "Well-designed roads and bridges and expanded bike and pedestrian paths improve accessibility and reduce travel times. This connectivity facilitates commuting, encourages trade and allows residents to access essential services, education, healthcare and recreation facilities more easily. A well-developed infrastructure system significantly improves the overall quality of life for our residents and visitors."

Garrett noted there are a number of factors that have contributed to the significant growth in Tuscaloosa, Northport and the surrounding area.

"The presence of the University of Alabama is a significant driver of growth in Tuscaloosa," he said. "The university student population has almost doubled since 2007. UA has over 38,000 students. The growth in the student population required a similar growth in faculty and staff to support those students. This growth has created a demand for housing, services and businesses. The university's academic programs, research activities, athletic events and cultural events contribute to the overall vibrancy of the area and stimulate economic development."

Tuscaloosa also is home to major automotive manufacturing plants, including Mercedes-Benz U.S. International (MBUSI).

"These facilities have brought substantial investments and job opportunities to the region, fueling economic growth and attracting related industries and suppliers," said Garrett. "MBUSI's recent announcement to produce only electric vehicles in the future has created a need for new suppliers to move into our community to support the future production."

Home football weekends attract more than 100,000 Crimson Tide fans, which doubles the size of the city of Tuscaloosa on seven weekends in the fall.

"Each home football game has an average economic impact to the community of approximately $20 million," Garrett added. "The massive influx of that many more people and vehicles create challenges to the city's infrastructure. Expanding and improving our local infrastructure will have a dramatic impact on getting fans into and out of town quickly and efficiently."

Proceeds from the state gas tax increase will fund the project. Construction began in late 2021 and will continue until summer 2024. Ikaros LLC serves as the general contractor. AECOM of Dallas designed the project. CEG

