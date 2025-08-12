The Illinois Tollway awarded $44M in contracts in July for construction and engineering projects, including bid credits for workforce programs. Contracts included toll plaza improvements and design services, with a focus on diversity and veteran participation. Visit illinoistollway.com for more info.

The Illinois Tollway board of directors on July 28 approved six construction and professional engineering contracts totaling nearly $44 million at its July board meeting, including a contract secured through the use of bid credits for participation in Tollway workforce programs.

"The contracts approved today are supporting construction and engineering jobs throughout the Tollway system this construction season," said Cassaundra Rouse, Illinois Tollway executive director. "In addition, one firm was able to secure its low bid by using bid credits earned by hiring workers through the Tollway's ConstructionWorks program."

Illinois Tollway offers contractors and subcontractors the opportunity to earn bid credits by participating in select construction assistance programs, including ConstructionWorks, the Earned Credit Program and Partnering for Growth. These programs provide incentives to hire a more diverse construction workforce or to provide mentoring opportunities for small and diverse businesses.

Bid credits may be used toward future Tollway construction bids to lower their bid amount and increase the chances of winning the contract as the low bidder.

The July construction contract awards include:

• a $21.7 million contract awarded to K-Five Construction Corp., Westmont, Ill., for toll plaza improvements on the Reagan Memorial Tollway (I-88) between Winfield Road and Highland Avenue;

• a $1.1 million contract awarded to Cardinal State, Barrington Hills, Ill., for landscape planting improvements on the Tri-State Tollway (I-294) between I-55 and Plainfield Road; and

• a $987,695 contract awarded to Cardinal State, Barrington Hills, Ill., for landscape planting improvements on the Tri-State Tollway (I-294) between 95th Street and I-55.

The July professional engineering services contract awards include:

• an $8.7 million contract awarded to Crawford, Murphy & Tilly Inc., Springfield, Ill., for design services for roadway and bridge rehabilitation on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway (I-90) between Rockton Road and the Kishwaukee River;

• a $6.2 million contract awarded to Singh & Associates Inc., Chicago, Ill., for design services for toll plaza improvements on the Tri-State Tollway (I-94/I-294); and

• a $4.9 million contract awarded to The Roderick Group dba Ardmore Roderick, Chicago, Ill., for design services for toll plaza improvements on the Reagan Memorial Tollway (I-88) and Veterans Memorial Tollway (I-355).

The July contracts include 20 certified disadvantaged, minority- and women-owned business enterprise (D/M/WBE) firms, as well as four certified veteran-owned firms. Commitments for D/M/WBE participation range from 21.05 percent to 77 percent per contract and commitments for veteran participation range from 2.01 percent to 5.01 percent per contract.

For more information, visit illinoistollway.com.

