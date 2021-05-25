Gov. JB Pritzker joined the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) and labor, legislative and local leaders on May 19 to announce the release of a $20.7 billion multi-year plan to improve Illinois' roads and bridges over the next six years. This robust commitment, fueled by the historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan, will reinforce Illinois' leadership as a transportation hub and create thousands of jobs as the state seeks to spur economic growth following the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest multi-year plan builds on significant infrastructure investment over the past two years, with more than 2,700 mi. of state and local roadways and 290 bridges already improved through Rebuild Illinois.

Highway Improvement Program

Based on current funding levels, the FY2022-27 Proposed Highway Improvement Program aims to improve 2,779 mi. of roads and 7.9 million sq. ft. of bridge deck. Of the $20.7 billion over the six years of the program, $3.32 billion has been identified for the upcoming fiscal year.

Included in the program are a multitude of projects that will create economic opportunity, enhance quality of life and improve safety on both the IDOT and local transportation systems.

Project selection was based on objective criteria, such as pavement conditions, traffic volumes and crash history. Of the major elements in the plan for IDOT roads and bridges, investments include: $5.79 billion for highway reconstruction and preservation; $4.82 billion for bridge improvements; $2.59 billion for strategic expansion; $1.43 billion for system support such as engineering and land acquisition; and $1.21 billion for safety and system modernizations.

The program will create and support hundreds of thousands of earning opportunities over the next six years for Illinois residents in communities across the state. As the state and national economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, these jobs will be a critical source for families working to get back on their feet.

Passed in 2019, Pritzker's bipartisan Rebuild Illinois plan, the first of its kind in nearly a decade, promotes economic growth by investing a total of $33.2 billion into the state's aging transportation system. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first one that touches all modes of Illinois transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.

Resuming Amtrak Service

With the number of positive COVID-19 cases continuing to decrease and the demand for public transportation expanding, Amtrak will resume full passenger rail service, providing another efficient transportation option to connect residents across the state.

Under Rebuild Illinois, a total of $1.1 billion is allocated for rail improvements alone. The critical investments include $78 million in new funds to upgrade rail crossings and improve safety.

