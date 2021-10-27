The Illinois Tollway board of directors on Oct. 21 approved three construction and professional engineering services contracts totaling more than $332.2 million, including contracts supporting construction of the new I-490 Tollway and reconstruction of the Central Tri-State Tollway (I-294).

More than $600 million in contracts has been approved by the Tollway board in 2021, as part of the tenth year of the Tollway's 15-year, $14 billion Move Illinois capital program. To date, more than $9.2 billion has been invested by the Illinois Tollway since the Move Illinois Program began in 2012, with more than $2.4 billion of that total committed to small, diverse and veteran-owned firms. In addition, the capital program has created or sustained an estimated 100,000 total jobs as of September.

"The Illinois Tollway is in the midst of two of the largest construction projects in this agency's history, and working with our board of directors to approve the right contracts at the right time is essential for our path to success," said José Alvarez, Illinois Tollway executive director. "Building a new railroad bridge to carry the Union Pacific Railroad's trains over the Canadian Pacific Railway's Bensenville Yard and removing the Hinsdale Oasis are critical projects necessary for us to deliver the new I-490 Tollway and reconstruct the Central Tri-State Tollway."

The contracts approved include 27 subcontractors and subconsultants that are certified as disadvantaged, minority-and women-owned business enterprise (D/M/WBE) firms and three subcontractors and subconsultants that are certified veteran-owned firms. Commitments for D/M/WBE participation range from 18.3 percent to 47.5 percent per contract and commitments for veteran participation range from 0.50 percent to 3 percent per contract.

Construction contracts awarded include:

A $214.8 million contract to Walsh Construction Company II for earthwork and construction of a new Union Pacific Railroad bridge over the Canadian Pacific Railway Bensenville Yard as part of the I-490 Tollway Project.

A $4.1 million contract to Walsh Construction Company II for removal of the Hinsdale Oasis pavilion and bridge as part of the Central Tri-State Tollway (I-294) Project.

Professional engineering services contracts awarded include:

A $113.3 million contract to WSP USA Inc. Consulting Engineer Services.

