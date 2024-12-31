Illinois Tollway Board approves $2B Bridging the Future plan for 2025-2031. No toll hike or debt increase. Focus on infrastructure upgrades, mobility improvements, and system modernization. Projects include interchange work, bridge reconstruction, technology investment.

The Illinois Tollway board of directors approved on Dec. 19 a new multi-year capital plan that provides for planning, design and construction services that will complement infrastructure investments already under way and serve as a bridge between the Move Illinois Capital Program and the needs of the agency's next long-term capital program.

"The Bridging the Future capital plan is a smart and balanced approach that ensures the completion of critical improvements as we continue the engagement necessary to advance our long-term capital planning process," said Arnie Rivera, board chairman. "The Illinois Tollway Board has a fiscal responsibility to prioritize strategic regional projects with system upkeep to leverage funds efficiently."

The new $2 billion Bridging the Future capital plan establishes a path forward for 2025 to 2031 ensuring the Illinois Tollway continues to modernize its infrastructure to meet future demands and address maintenance needs for the five roadways on the Tollway system.

Funding for the Bridging the Future capital plan is not expected to require any adjustments in the Illinois Tollway's current tolling structure nor any additional debt financing beyond that already planned for the Move Illinois Program.

"Throughout the past year, we've been gathering stakeholder and community input as part of our long-term strategic and capital planning process, and one thing we've heard across the board is that customers, communities and contractors don't want to see a pause in progress or wait for the next capital program to begin," said Cassaundra Rouse, executive director. "The Bridging the Future plan will help keep our regional economic engine primed, delivering jobs and contract opportunities and also ensuring our planned infrastructure improvements remain on track."

Scheduled for completion by the end of 2027, the Illinois Tollway's current $15 billion capital program, Move Illinois: The Illinois Tollway Driving the Future, has yielded many accomplishments including completion in 2017 of the new Illinois Route 390 Tollway and a rebuilt and widened Jane Addams Memorial Tollway (I-90) with its new SmartRoad corridor, as well as completion of the new interchange in 2022 connecting the Tri-State Tollway (I-294) to I-57. Work is on schedule for construction of the new I-490 Tollway and reconstruction and widening of the Central Tri-State Tollway (I-294).

The 7-year, $2 billion Bridging the Future capital plan approved by the Board will fund planning, design and construction to address ongoing modernization efforts that advance the region's transportation network. The capital plan supports the Tollway's ongoing investments in the people and firms that help deliver transformational projects that keep the region moving.

Bridging the Future projects include:

Connecting Infrastructure — $258 million for interchange work design and construction including the Veterans Memorial Tollway (I-355)/Reagan Memorial Tollway (I-88) Interchange as well as the Illinois Route 390 Tollway at County Farm Road and I-88 at York Road/ 22nd Street interchanges. An investment also will be made for improvements to the Lake Cook Road Bridge over the Tri-State Tollway (I-94).

— $258 million for interchange work design and construction including the Veterans Memorial Tollway (I-355)/Reagan Memorial Tollway (I-88) Interchange as well as the Illinois Route 390 Tollway at County Farm Road and I-88 at York Road/ 22nd Street interchanges. An investment also will be made for improvements to the Lake Cook Road Bridge over the Tri-State Tollway (I-94). Improving Mobility — $725 million for investments for bridge reconstruction and strategic widening projects including local crossroad and mainline bridges on the Tri-State Tollway (I-294); railroad bridges on the Tri-State Tollway (I-294) and Reagan Memorial Tollway (I-88); as well as local crossroad bridge reconstruction on the north end of the Tri-State Tollway (I-94).

— $725 million for investments for bridge reconstruction and strategic widening projects including local crossroad and mainline bridges on the Tri-State Tollway (I-294); railroad bridges on the Tri-State Tollway (I-294) and Reagan Memorial Tollway (I-88); as well as local crossroad bridge reconstruction on the north end of the Tri-State Tollway (I-94). Modernizing the System — $532 million for investments in system improvements and maintenance systemwide, including for bridge repairs, pavement rehabilitation and funding for upgrades to toll plazas and Tollway facilities.

— $532 million for investments in system improvements and maintenance systemwide, including for bridge repairs, pavement rehabilitation and funding for upgrades to toll plazas and Tollway facilities. Preparing for Tomorrow — $485 million for technology investments in active traffic management, back-office system improvements and funding for pilot programs and studies.

