Hilltip is now offering its IceStriker combi spreaders in a 6 cu. yd. capacity, 12-in. pintle chain-drive unit. The new 6000CM model is the largest Hilltip model available in the North American market.

Along with the new size, Hilltip is adding chain-driven options for all other IceStriker combi spreaders, including the 2000, 2800, 3400 and 4200 models. Previously, these models were only offered as auger-driven machines.

Hilltip is expanding the option to meet the preferences of all winter care professionals. The new 6000 model will only be offered in the chain-driven system at this time. Customers can expect all chain-driven models to be available for the 2021/2022 season.

Designed for ½-ton trucks and larger, the electric-powered IceStriker spreaders (12- or 24-volt dual motors) are now available in capacities of 2.0, 2.8, 3.4, 4.2 and 6.0 cu. yds. They not only offer the ability to spread granular salt, sand and gravel, but also can be transformed into a liquid deicing sprayer — either pre-wetting material as it's spread or directly spraying brine to the driving surface for anti-icing applications.

Every IceStriker spreader features liquid tanks integrated into both sides of the double-walled poly hopper, which hold up to 220 gal. of liquid. By simply adding the optional pre-wet liquid kit, which includes a pump and spray nozzle, an operator can pre-wet spreading materials to help activate the salt as it's spread and to reduce material bounce.

Furthermore, by adding the optional 6-ft. 7-in. dual spraybar, an operator can now spray brine directly onto the driving surface with a maximum 16-ft. spraying width. This makes the spreaders ideal for all operations, whether they are just getting into liquid applications or are well experienced in brine.

The addition of a 40-ft. hose reel and hand-held spray nozzle allows for easier spraying in hard-to-reach areas, such as on sidewalks and steps. Also, an optional bladder tank increases the unit's overall brine capacity to 550 gal.

All spreader and sprayer functions are operated using the advanced StrikeSmart controller. Featuring a detailed color screen, the controller allows operators to customize virtually every aspect of their spreading sessions, such as adjusting vibrator settings, blast settings and much more. Also, the controller allows for exact material feed and spreading width settings (between 2 and 40 ft.), and all systems can be calibrated from within the cab.

Using the GPS speed-control function, the spreader will automatically adjust the chain or auger speed depending on vehicle speed to achieve consistent material delivery, while the manual mode allows for setting a fixed speed.

The controller also automatically collects and saves essential data. Logging data 24 hours a day, seven days a week, this feature provides operators with spreading reports that can reduce potential liability issues. Accessory buttons are built into the controller, making the actuation of any standard or optional accessories simple.

Another exclusive ability with the advanced controller is the optional adjustable spreading symmetry function. Typically only found on larger truck spreaders, this feature allows the operator to adjust the direction of material off of the spinner from the cab-mounted control. This is ideal when working in parking lots or when working on properties adjacent to other businesses, so the operator can ensure that material is only being directed onto a paying customer's property and away from vehicles.

An easy-to-understand graphic indicates the current direction of the material, which can be easily adjusted with the integrated dial.

For maximum control and observation of an equipment fleet, all IceStriker spreaders come standard with Hilltip's HTrack tracking software option. This allows for complete remote tracking and management of all spreaders from a computer, table or smartphone. One can monitor treatment routes, vehicle speed, GPS location and material usage in real-time. Also, the two-way GPRS communication channel allows application rates to be remotely set and adjusted for each customer's site, depending on weather conditions.

Other standard equipment on the IceStriker combi spreader includes a sealed, weather-resistant motor enclosure, automatic vibrator, integrated tie-down loops, top screen and pre-routed accessory wire for simplified light/rear camera installation. Auger models include an inverted-V structure over the auger drive to reduce heavy start-up loads on the feed mechanism.

Additional accessory options include an LED work light, strobe lights, illuminated license plate kit, rear and indicator lights, leg stand for more convenient storage/installation, end material alarm sensor on the spinner, tarp cover and an extended auger for axle loading optimization. One also can choose to get the hopper in orange instead of the standard gray color.

For more information, call 859/760-7211 or visit www.hilltipna.com.

