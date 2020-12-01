The Cat 317 can be upgraded to 360-degree visibility to see objects and personnel around the excavator in a single view.

The Cat 317 and 317 GC 17-ton class Next Gen excavators boast improved machine performance, increased efficiencies and lower owning and operating costs than previous models.

Offering more power and performance, the new 317 excavator features multiple standard Cat technologies to boost operating efficiencies by up to 45 percent. The versatile new 317 GC lowers maintenance costs by up to 20 percent, according to the manufacturer.

Three available engine operating modes are available to match performance to the job, resulting in significant fuel savings potential. Smart mode automatically matches engine and hydraulic power to working conditions to improve efficiency, while ECO mode minimizes fuel consumption on less demanding applications.

Available for the 317 Next Gen excavator, Power mode constantly provides maximum power and productivity for the most demanding projects.

The excavators' responsive hydraulic system balances the need for power and efficiency to deliver precise digging. A new main valve control eliminates the need for pilot lines, reduces pressure losses and lowers fuel consumption.

Both the new Cat 317 and 317 GC models come standard with new Cat Advansys bucket tips, which offer increased life and retention, and fast changes to maximize uptime on the job.

Performance-Enhancing Technology

Performance-enhancing technology increases operator efficiency by up to 45 percent, delivering best-in-class productivity for the new Cat 317 Next Gen excavator, according to the manufacturer.

Standard Cat Grade Assist automates boom, stick and bucket movements, so operators can effortlessly stay on grade with single lever digging. Cat Grade with 2D automatically guides depth, slope and horizontal distance to grade through the touchscreen monitor, making even less experienced operators more accurate. The system is readily upgradable to Cat Grade with Advance 2D or Cat Grade with 3D.

Operators receive on-the-go weighing and real-time payload estimates to improve loading efficiency through the Cat Payload technology standard on the Cat 317 model. All critical operating data such as payload summaries, fuel usage and fault codes are captured by standard Product Link technology and accessed by fleet managers and office personnel via Vision Link and the Cat App to boost fleet management efficiency.

Cat Remote Services technologies leverage reported telematics data from the 317 to allow Cat dealers to remotely keep the excavator operating at maximum production and efficiency. Remote Troubleshoot analyzes real-time machine operating data to allow dealer technicians to run diagnostic testing and pinpoint issues without impacting machine productivity, saving a service trip to the jobsite. Remote Flash ensures the excavator is operating with the most current version of on-board software, while working around the machine's production schedule, so it delivers high performance, maximum efficiency and minimum downtime.

Reduced Maintenance Costs

Extended and more synchronized maintenance intervals for the new Cat 317 and 317 GC excavators lower maintenance costs by up to 20 percent over the previous series. A new hydraulic oil filter delivers improved filtration and a 50 percent longer, 3,000-hour change interval. System longevity is improved through new anti-drain valves that keep the hydraulic oil clean during filter replacement. Filter life and maintenance intervals are easily tracked on the in-cab LCD monitor.

Facilitating daily maintenance routines, all checkpoints, including oil, are easily accessible from ground-level. A second engine oil dipstick offers service techs the additional convenience of checking and filling the oil on top of the excavator. All Cat S·O·S SM ports are accessed from ground level for quick and convenient fluid sample extraction for analysis.

New Cab, Improved Comfort

Larger cab designs for the Cat 317 and 317 GC excavators make entering and exiting the cab easier and boost operator comfort and productivity. The new spacious cabs feature a low-profile design plus large front, rear and side windows, significantly improving visibility compared to the F series models.

The 317 GC comes standard with the Cat comfort cab, while the 317 offers the choice between deluxe and premium cab designs.

These new Next Gen excavators come standard with rearview and right-hand sideview cameras to further improve visibility of the operating area. The Cat 317 can be upgraded to 360-degree visibility to see objects and personnel around the excavator in a single view. Enhanced sounds suppression lowers interior noise levels for increased operator comfort, while the new standard radio's Bluetooth connectivity allows operators to make hands-free calls.

For more information, visit www.cat.com.