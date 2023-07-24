Engineered for professional mulching contractors and other high-volume mulchers in land clearing, vegetation and forestry management, and pasture reclamation, the new Disc Mulcher BD Pro X couples a belt drive with a two-speed hydraulic motor to increase torque and disc speed, allowing users to take full advantage of the mulcher’s potential.

If zero to 60 sounds impressive, consider a mulcher that goes from zero to 1,000 rpm in a matter of seconds.

That's what operators get with the new Disc Mulcher Belt Drive (BD) Pro X from Diamond Mowers, a manufacturer of mowing, mulching and brush cutting equipment for the municipal, skid-steer and excavator markets.

Engineered for high-volume use and maximum productivity, this powerful attachment features increased torque to obliterate anything in its path without slowing down.

"Reinforcing Diamond Mowers' reputation for building a first-rate mulcher, this game-changing attachment outpaces, outpowers and outclasses anything else on the market," said Dan Stachel, executive vice president of Diamond Mowers. "Because we know time is money and productivity drives profitability, we designed this machine to work as hard as the people who use it."

Engineered for professional mulching contractors and other high-volume mulchers in land clearing, vegetation and forestry management, and pasture reclamation, the new Disc Mulcher BD Pro X couples a belt drive with a two-speed hydraulic motor to increase torque and disc speed, allowing users to take full advantage of the mulcher's potential.

To ensure productivity never wanes, the disc speeds up during re-processing and back-dragging, meaning operators can finish the job in less time, according to the manufacturer. The belt drive system acts as a torque multiplier that prevents the machine from slowing down when slicing through large materials and enables it to recover quickly. Furthermore, an AR 400 bolt-on replaceable liner helps to reduce abrasion on the shell from thrown materials.

"Based on our testing, this new Disc Mulcher BD Pro X delivers torque values 2-3 times higher than the industry has ever seen," added Stachel. "It also spools up 2-3 times faster than Diamond Mowers' previous top-tier 160cc motor for 20 percent to 30 percent more productivity."

The Disc Mulcher BD Pro X features enhanced forward visibility to ensure operators do not hit rocks and can better position the head on trees. Its efficient design also promotes lower hydraulic temperatures for enhanced efficiency and durability.

"Increased performance has historically come at the expense of overheating," explained Stachel. "The efficient design of this new attachment actually reduces hydraulic oil temperatures compared to other disc mulchers, allowing operators to work longer in hot weather without the downtime associated with overheating."

Diamond Mowers' new Disc Mulcher BD Pro X is available in a 60 in. cutting width to slice through trees and brush up to 14 in. in diameter and mulch material up to 6 in. It attaches to large frame skid steers and compact track loaders and is paired with a 107cc variable displacement bent axis piston motor to match its hydraulic flow of 32 to 50 gpm.

While Diamond's Four-Point Hardened Steel Teeth come standard, users can swap them for Twin Maul Carbide Teeth to absorb impact and ensure the right bite for every application.

Like most Diamond Mowers products, this new attachment is backed by a one-year warranty. Additionally, customers have access to the company's industry-leading customer service resources, including an experienced team of care experts and a dedicated parts team readily available to address any needs that may arise.

"Our customer-centric approach is built around improving processes and introducing new solutions to better serve their needs," explained Stachel. "By continuously innovating our products, we can assure that our customers' jobs will be easier, more productive, and more profitable than before."

For more information, visit diamondmowers.com

