The Indexator XR range of rotators are designed for extreme applications where rotator function requirements and loads are especially high.

Optimally designed for both rigid and floating installation, slew bearings, high performance and long service life make the XR series the rotators to rely on when it really counts, according to the manufacturer.

Indexator is now launching its midsize XR350 as a complement to the XR300 and XR400 sizes.

The XR 350 is designed to handle both positive and negative axial loads up to and including 16.5 tons. The model also is built for a radial load tolerance of 12 tons and is thus ideal for applications with high side loads such as rigid installation sorting grapples on excavators, or floating for e.g. scrap or timber handling applications.

For more information, visit www.indexator.se/en-GB/

Today's top stories