The 2022 Silver Safety Program award was presented by Andy Brooks (R), current ICI chair, to several members of Superior’s Indiana branch, including (L-R) Amy Henningfield, John Horvet and Trent Becker. (Superior Construction photo)

Superior Construction, an American family-owned infrastructure contractor, announced it has received a 2022 Silver Safety Program award from Indiana Constructors Inc. (ICI). The annual distinction recognizes contractors with outstanding safety records that actively promote, protect and advance their employees' well-being. Superior won the 2022 Silver Safety Program award in the more than 500,000 man-hour category.

Superior has received more than two dozen ICI safety awards over the years across various categories. The recognition ranks contractors among the best in the state and proves their commitment to workplace safety. This year's awards results were announced on Dec. 2 during the annual ICI membership meeting and presented to several members of Superior's Indiana branch, including Amy Henningfield, John Horvet and Trent Becker.

"This latest achievement is only possible because each member of our safety team and crew has implemented the guidance our safety program provides. They've all made the commitment to caring for their colleagues' well-being and their own, and for that, I am incredibly grateful," said Trent Becker, Superior's Midwest regional corporate health, safety and environment manager.

As Indiana's chapter of Associated General Contractors of America and the Indiana affiliate of the American Road & Transportation Builders Association, ICI is the voice of the highway, heavy and utility construction industry statewide. To qualify for an ICI safety award, companies must submit the last three years of their safety metrics, provide details on their internal safety programs and answer multiple industry-specific questions regarding the company's safety program and culture. A third-party committee reviews the applications to select the winners.

Safety is a key value and cornerstone of Superior Construction. The company's experience modification rating (EMR) often ranks among the best in the industry, with an EMR of 0.65 in 2020.

For more information, visit superiorconstruction.com.

Today's top stories