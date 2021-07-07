Equipmentdown-arrow
Indiana DOT, ICRF Launch Innovative Partnership to Train Future Roadbuilders

Wed July 07, 2021 - Midwest Edition #14
Indiana Department of Transportation


(Indiana Construction Roundtable Foundation photo)
(Indiana Construction Roundtable Foundation photo)

The Indiana Department of Transportation and Indiana Construction Roundtable Foundation (ICRF) are launching a first-of-its-kind partnership bringing Hoosiers cost-free training preparing individuals for careers in the highway and road construction industry.

"BY Roads" uses a nationally recognized construction curriculum to provide students with opportunities to learn directly from industry professionals and be placed into high-paying jobs in highway construction. Students that complete BY Roads will earn NCCER Core, OSHA-10 Certifications and receive hands-on training in highway construction safety, heavy equipment identification, excavation math and crane safety and emergency procedures.

"Often people are hesitant to pursue jobs in construction because they don't feel they're qualified or don't have the right employer connections," Chris Price, ICRF president, said. "BY Roads removes those obstacles by providing people the skills, confidence and connections they need to pursue work in highway construction."

Central Indiana residents can participate in an 11-week training program focused on skills and safety training needed to succeed in a career in highway construction. Classes will be held in the evenings twice a week. The program is free to students, due to funding made available through INDOT. Supportive service funding also has been made available to eliminate student barriers.

The program includes a hiring fair that will take place near the mid-point of the program. Students will have the opportunity to hire on with a strong group of employer partners, while completing the second half of the program.

"INDOT is grateful to partner with ICRF to bring this program to life to diversify and support the growing needs of Indiana's highway workforce," David Dalton, INDOT Workforce Development director, said. "We're also grateful for the support of Indiana's highway contractors and community-based organizations in supporting unemployed and underemployed Hoosiers in skills attainment leading to a career in highway construction."

Based on current projections, Indiana will need to fill an estimated 19,000 highway construction industry positions by 2028. With highway construction happening at historic levels in Indiana, employers are challenged to find qualified workers to meet the demand. INDOT and ICRF's partnership on BY Roads will connect people with skills and employers with qualified workers to fill positions in highway construction that typically start at $19 per hour or higher.

For more information, visit bytraining.arlo.co/w/.




