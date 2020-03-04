--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Indiana DOT Provides $120M for Road, Bridge Projects

Wed March 04, 2020 - Midwest Edition #5
AASHTO Journal



The Indiana Department of Transportation issued $120.8 million worth of federal transportation funding on Feb. 12 to 52 cities, towns and counties in rural portions of Indiana to support local road, bridge, and sidewalk projects.

The money comes from the state's Next Levels Roads program — implemented by the administration of Gov. Eric Holcomb in mid-2017 — which aims to spend an estimated $10 billion on construction and maintenance of state highways over the next five years and more than $30 billion in the next 20 years.

"Indiana is making unprecedented investments in infrastructure," said Holcomb. "Our partnership with cities, towns and counties to improve local roads and build new sidewalks is an important element in our bold strategy to enhance connections for all Hoosiers regardless of where they live, play and work."

For this latest round of funding, the Indiana DOT said rural communities will design, develop and purchase land for projects that would be bid during the fiscal year beginning July 2025. While the funds awarded now are dedicated to construction, the agency added that it will also be financially participating in design, engineering, and right of way acquisition components of these projects.

The Indiana DOT noted that it earmarks approximately 25 percent of its federal highway funds every year to support local transportation projects — noting that metropolitan planning organizations (MPOs) distribute those funds to cities, towns and counties within the state's larger urbanized areas, while it distributes funds outside MPO areas.

Communities must contribute at least 20 percent in local matching funds and meet other federal requirements to receive federal funding, the agency added.



