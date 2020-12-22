Gov. Eric J. Holcomb and Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe McGuinness announced 241 Indiana cities, towns and counties received a combined $101 million in state matching funds for local road projects through Community Crossings, a component of the governor's Next Level Roads program.

"As we navigate through the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, we're as committed as ever to improving and building our state's infrastructure. I'm incredibly pleased that we're able to fund all of the high-priority local road projects submitted in this round. Taking care of our local roads is key to making sure our communities remain attractive places to grow businesses and create careers," said Holcomb.

The Community Crossings Initiative has provided more than $830 million in state matching funds for construction projects. In response to revenue uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, INDOT moved this call for projects, originally scheduled for July, to September. The $101 million award is funded by the balance available in the state's local road and bridge matching grant fund at the end of the 2020 fiscal year as well as revenue collected so far in the 2021 fiscal year.

"This is a tremendous win for our local partners," McGuinness said. "Our continued partnership with Hoosier communities will deliver more high priority local road projects in the coming year, many of which have been in planning for months or even years and wouldn't be able to move forward now without the state's funding commitment."

To qualify for funding, local governments must provide local matching funds — 50 percent for larger communities or 25 percent for smaller communities — from a funding source approved for road and bridge construction. They also must submit an INDOT-approved asset management plan for maintaining existing roads and bridges. State law requires annually that 50 percent of the available matching funds be awarded to communities within counties with a population of 50,000 or fewer. State lawmakers identified long-term funding for Community Crossings as part of House Enrolled Act 1002, passed by the legislature and signed into law by Holcomb in April 2017.

For more information, visit in.gov/indot/communitycrossings.