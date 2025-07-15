The Indiana Ready Mixed Concrete Association was named State Association of the Year by NRMCA in 2024. Recognized for excellence in promotion, education, advocacy and research in the industry, IRMCA's commitment to advancing the use of ready mixed concrete stood out. Chad Montgomery, IRMCA executive director, expressed gratitude for the award, emphasizing the hard work and dedication of their members and staff. The association's focus on promoting excellence and supporting its members was commended by NRMCA officials at their convention in 2025.

The National Ready Mixed Concrete Association (NRMCA) named the Indiana Ready Mixed Concrete Association (IRMCA) as the 2024 State Association of the Year. This prestigious award highlights IRMCA's leadership in promotion, education, advocacy and research within the ready mixed concrete industry.

"We are honored to receive this award from NRMCA," said Chad Montgomery, IRMCA executive director. "It reflects the hard work and dedication of our members and staff. We remain committed to promoting excellence in the ready mixed concrete industry and supporting our members in every possible way."

The NRMCA evaluates associations based on achievements in key areas:

• Promotion: advancing the use and acceptance of ready mixed concrete in various applications.

• Education: providing valuable training and resources to members and industry stakeholders.

• Advocacy: engaging in legislative and regulatory initiatives that benefit the industry.

• Research: contributing to studies and innovations that enhance the quality and sustainability of ready mixed concrete.

IRMCA stood out for its commitment and accomplishments in these areas over the past year.

"IRMCA has demonstrated outstanding leadership and dedication to advancing our industry," said Joe Roche, NRMCA CFO and interim president. "Their innovative promotion strategies, comprehensive educational programs, proactive advocacy efforts and commitment to research set a high standard for state associations nationwide."

NRMCA presented the award during its 2025 Annual Convention held in Tucson, Ariz.

The Indiana Ready Mixed Concrete Association serves the ready mixed concrete industry in Indiana through promotion, education and advocacy. IRMCA strives to enhance the quality and use of concrete, ensuring it remains the building material of choice for a sustainable and resilient future.

