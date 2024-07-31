NAPA logo

The National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA) welcomes E&B Paving as a partner in The Road Forward, an industry-wide vision for sustainable communities and commerce. This strategic partnership propels forward-thinking efforts to engage, educate and empower the asphalt sector toward achieving the net zero carbon emission of asphalt pavements by 2050.

Founded in 1967 in Muncie, Ind., E&B Paving now operates 17 asphalt mix plants, serving DOT projects, residential, commercial, industrial and aviation customers throughout Indiana and neighboring Kentucky and Ohio. E&B Paving has been a NAPA member since 1988.

E&B Paving's services include construction, resurfacing and milling. The company works with customers to embrace sustainable solutions, such as resurfacing rather than replacing and using warm-mix asphalt (WMA). E&B Paving's certified lab technicians drive innovation, sustainability and performance through expert asphalt mix design.

"We are excited to welcome E&B Paving on The Road Forward and the role they'll play in advancing our shared vision in their region," said Audrey Copeland, NAPA president and CEO. "It takes all our voices, localized experience and regional relationships to demonstrate the positive impact asphalt pavements have in reducing carbon emissions in our transportation network."

The Road Forward brings together the entire United States' asphalt community to conduct research, implementation and ongoing education. The Road Forward Partners are NAPA members that actively support this work through financial contributions, leadership and expertise.

New for 2024, NAPA also is offering opportunities for nonprofit organizations, such as likeminded associations, to support the industry-wide effort. Additionally, agencies are invited to join at no cost to bring their voices to this innovation lab.

The new tiered program invites all stakeholders to the table to collectively propel the vision toward net zero. The enrollment period, which occurs annually, is open through Aug. 30.

For more information, visit AsphaltPavement.org/Forward.

About E&B Paving

Founded in 1967, E&B Paving now operates 17 asphalt mix plants, providing asphalt paving solutions to customers in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio. E&B Paving specializes in airport construction; commercial and industrial paving; residential and recreational paving applications; and DOT projects. The company has been an Irving Materials Inc. subsidiary since 1993.

For more information, visit EBPaving.com.

About The Road Forward

An initiative of the National Asphalt Pavement Association, The Road Forward: A Vision for Net Zero Carbon Emissions for the Asphalt Pavement Industry calls on the United States asphalt community to advance technologies, products and processes to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Launched in January 2022, the multi-year effort engages, educates and empowers the asphalt community to produce and construct net zero carbon emission asphalt pavements.

About NAPA

Founded in 1955, the National Asphalt Pavement Association is the only trade association that exclusively represents the interests of the asphalt pavement material producer/contractor on the national level with Congress, government agencies and other national trade and business organizations.

NAPA supports an active research program designed to improve the quality of asphalt pavements and paving techniques used in the construction of roadways, parking lots, airports and environmental and recreational facilities. NAPA provides technical, educational and marketing materials and information to its members and supplies product information to users and specifiers of paving materials.

For more information, visit AsphaltPavement.org.

Today's top stories