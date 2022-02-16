Our Main Office
Wed February 16, 2022 - Midwest Edition #4
The Indiana Department of Transportation has awarded a $174 million construction contract to improve safety and traffic flow on 4 mi. of I-465 between the White River and Fall Creek. The Clear Path 465 project includes added travel lanes, new ramp lanes, new bridges, interchange modifications and pavement replacement along I-465 and I-69 on the northeast side of Indianapolis.
It is the first construction contract for the Clear Path 465 project with work expected to begin in the spring. A joint venture of E&B Paving, Rieth-Riley Construction and Gradex were awarded the contract and will perform the construction.
Clear Path 465 will be built in multiple phases starting in spring of 2022 to keep I-465 and I-69 open to through traffic.
Three multi-year ramp closures are expected to begin in spring of 2022 to accommodate construction:
A second contract is scheduled for bid in late 2022 to improve I-69 and I-465 where the two interstates connect with construction expected to begin in 2023. Visit ClearPath465.com to view a virtual fly-through video of the future I-69 and Binford Boulevard interchange movements at I-465 and 82nd Street.
INDOT is coordinating with other state and local projects in the region throughout construction.