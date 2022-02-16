List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
INDOT Awards Clear Path Contract

Wed February 16, 2022 - Midwest Edition #4
Indiana Department of Transportation


The Indiana Department of Transportation has awarded a $174 million construction contract to improve safety and traffic flow on 4 mi. of I-465 between the White River and Fall Creek. The Clear Path 465 project includes added travel lanes, new ramp lanes, new bridges, interchange modifications and pavement replacement along I-465 and I-69 on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

It is the first construction contract for the Clear Path 465 project with work expected to begin in the spring. A joint venture of E&B Paving, Rieth-Riley Construction and Gradex were awarded the contract and will perform the construction.

Construction Schedule

Clear Path 465 will be built in multiple phases starting in spring of 2022 to keep I-465 and I-69 open to through traffic.

Three multi-year ramp closures are expected to begin in spring of 2022 to accommodate construction:

  • Allisonville Road on-ramp to eastbound I-465
  • Shadeland Avenue/56th Street on-ramp to northbound I-465
  • Northbound Binford Boulevard on-ramp (loop ramp) to westbound I-465.

A second contract is scheduled for bid in late 2022 to improve I-69 and I-465 where the two interstates connect with construction expected to begin in 2023. Visit ClearPath465.com to view a virtual fly-through video of the future I-69 and Binford Boulevard interchange movements at I-465 and 82nd Street.

INDOT is coordinating with other state and local projects in the region throughout construction.




