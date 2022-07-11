Foley scrubbers are used in tight spaces, such as mines and tunnels, as well as construction sites throughout the country.

Construction, transportation, mining and other industries are demanding Foley Engines' scrubbers, as OSHA and MSHA have strengthened regulations in these industries.

Foley scrubbers are used in tight spaces, such as mines and tunnels, as well as construction sites throughout the country. Foley scrubbers were used in the construction of Boston's Big Dig.

The firm has been manufacturing and selling diesel and gas engine scrubbers for more than two decades and has become a major supplier of the devices in the United States. Its newest line of scrubbers is branded as CleanAirExhaust365 exhaust scrubbers.

The emission control devices install at the end of an engine's tail pipe and make the exhaust emissions legal and safe to breathe by converting harmful exhaust to water and carbon dioxide. Inside the canister is a honeycomb substrate coated with a small amount of precious metals, where the catalytic reaction occurs.

With a diesel exhaust scrubber, a contractor can work safely and legally in a confined space without harming fellow workers. Foley has supplied scrubbers for both gas and diesel engines to forklift users, concrete saw operators, generator owners and others who need to run an engine in an enclosed space.

While the company maintains an extensive inventory of parts and engines in stock, the scrubbers are a made-to-order item. They can be custom built for almost any engine, according to Jessica Manos, scrubber specialist at Foley Engines. She said that the company ships 500 to 1,000 catalytic scrubbers and combination muffler/scrubbers a year.

"All of our scrubbers are made to order so we can guarantee a perfect fit," Manos said.

She said contractors just need know the size of the tailpipe and the engine horsepower. The turnaround time for orders is usually 3 to 5 days, but can be reduced to 24 to 48 hours with an added rush option. Orders are shipped from Foley's facility via UPS or FedEx.

Foley was founded more than a century ago, and has long been known as a supplier for Perkins and Deutz engines and engine parts, Ford industrial engines, Twin Disc / Rockford power takeoffs and Zenith carburetors, as well as remanufactured exchange parts.

For more information, call 800/233-6539 or visit www.FoleyEngines.com.

