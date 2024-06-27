List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Industry Veteran Richard (Dick) Kelly Sr. Passes Away

    Thu June 27, 2024 - Northeast Edition #14
    CEG


    Richard (Dick) Kelly Sr.
    CEG photo
    Richard (Dick) Kelly Sr.

    Richard (Dick) Kelly Sr. age 84 of Grayson, Ga., passed away June 21, 2024.

    Mr. Kelly was a longtime member of St. Oliver Plunkett Catholic Church and was owner of Dick Kelly & Associates in heavy equipment sales.

    Mr. Kelly started in the heavy construction equipment industry in 1965 with State Equipment in Montgomeryville, Pa. Throughout his career, he gained vast experience in the industry working for various other companies such as Cleveland Tractor, JW Burress, Rupp Rental & Sales, North Carolina Equipment and Stafford Tractor. During the late 1980s, he was president and general manager of his own company, Kelly Equipment Co., which had the same name as another company he founded in 2007.

    In the early 2000s, Mr. Kelly worked for Stafford Tractor where he was vice president and general manager.

    He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Courtney Thompson, and brother, Hugh Kelly.

    He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Maryann Kelly of Grayson, Ga.; daughter and son-in-law Kim and Johnny Thompson of Dandridge, Tenn.; sons and daughter-in-law Keith and Lynette Kelly of Eatonton, Ga.; Richard D. Kelly Jr. of Jacksonville, Fla.; grandchildren Garrett Thompson and Destiny Rush, Bryan Kelly, Jacob Kelly; and great grandchildren Grayson Thompson, Nova Thompson.

    A Memorial Funeral Mass was held June 26, 2024, at St. Oliver Plunkett Catholic Church. 




    Today's top stories

    Philly Looks to Create Some CAP Space

    Former Lobsterman Thrives With Own Biz, G & C Marine Services

    United Construction & Forestry Holds Grand Opening Event in Pembroke, N.H.

    Powerful Data Intelligence Moves Construction Industry Light Years Forward

    Bobcat Launches New Machine IQ Telematics Enhancements

    VIDEO: Charlotte City Council OKs Terms of $650M Renovation to Bank of America Stadium

    Terex Utilities Service School Provides Hands-On Instruction for Techs

    Several Construction Projects Kicking Off On Idaho Highway



     

    Read more about...

    Obituary Stafford Tractor Company







    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA