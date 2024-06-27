CEG photo Richard (Dick) Kelly Sr.

Richard (Dick) Kelly Sr. age 84 of Grayson, Ga., passed away June 21, 2024.

Mr. Kelly was a longtime member of St. Oliver Plunkett Catholic Church and was owner of Dick Kelly & Associates in heavy equipment sales.

Mr. Kelly started in the heavy construction equipment industry in 1965 with State Equipment in Montgomeryville, Pa. Throughout his career, he gained vast experience in the industry working for various other companies such as Cleveland Tractor, JW Burress, Rupp Rental & Sales, North Carolina Equipment and Stafford Tractor. During the late 1980s, he was president and general manager of his own company, Kelly Equipment Co., which had the same name as another company he founded in 2007.

In the early 2000s, Mr. Kelly worked for Stafford Tractor where he was vice president and general manager.

He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Courtney Thompson, and brother, Hugh Kelly.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Maryann Kelly of Grayson, Ga.; daughter and son-in-law Kim and Johnny Thompson of Dandridge, Tenn.; sons and daughter-in-law Keith and Lynette Kelly of Eatonton, Ga.; Richard D. Kelly Jr. of Jacksonville, Fla.; grandchildren Garrett Thompson and Destiny Rush, Bryan Kelly, Jacob Kelly; and great grandchildren Grayson Thompson, Nova Thompson.

A Memorial Funeral Mass was held June 26, 2024, at St. Oliver Plunkett Catholic Church. 

