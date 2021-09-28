Travis Headley (L) and Jeremy Torgerson founded Equipment Yard LLC at the beginning of 2021 to provide a niche service selling used construction equipment for actual market value.

"Our unique paths have led us to this service offering that nets our customers more money at the end of the day," said Headley, president of Equipment Yard.

With more than 30 years of combined experience selling construction equipment through multiple platforms — auction, used retail and new retail — the company feels it is best suited to deliver a selling experience like no other.

"New company, but we've been doing good business for a long time. We built this company around our perfect day," said Torgerson, CEO of Equipment Yard. "After inspecting, taking photos and videoing a piece of equipment, we evaluate it based on its merits, put a number on it and market it for sale through multiple channels."

Giving the customer as much information as possible to make an informed decision about the machine is crucial. Knowing the history of a machine can make all the difference when deciding to make a purchase.

"We're partners with the contractor for whom we're selling and can share the history of the machine," said Headley. "You can buy used equipment anywhere, but most times you really don't know what you're getting. The result is actual market value for the piece of equipment."

Customers are encouraged to contact the company about the machines they are interested in purchasing by phone, video calls, emails and texts.

"We welcome customer inquiries to discuss the piece and answer any questions. When we complete the transaction, we feel it has validated our unique skill sets," said Torgerson.

Torgerson and Headley have been involved with heavy equipment of all types. Both have worked for new equipment dealerships, used equipment dealerships and were once competitors for two leading auction companies.

"We competed in Minnesota when I worked for Iron Planet and Jeremy worked for Ritchie Bros.," said Headley. "We kept each other on our toes."

Combine that with heavy equipment operator experience in the military and with civil contractors, and they have truly a unique perspective on how it works and how it sells best.

"We've had very positive feedback from our core customers and look forward to expanding our network and capabilities," said Torgerson. "We pride ourselves on passion for the industry, professionalism and being easy to do business with."

For more information, visit equipmentyard.com.

