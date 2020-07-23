Infrastructure Solutions Group Expands to N.C.

(L-R): Eric Rocchiccioli, president; Sean Lemcke, sales manager, North Carolina and South Carolina; Bob Renwick, product support specialist; and Justin Zeigler, territory manager, all of Infrastructure Solutions Group.

After 35 years of business throughout Virginia, Infrastructure Solutions Group expanded to add brick and mortar in the Tarheel state early this year. The company has been doing rental business throughout the Mid-Atlantic for years, and owners Eric Rocchiccioli and Ben Jones decided it was time for a second location to support their growing sales territory.

Under the owners' guidance, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) is a full-service dealer of underground utilities and road maintenance equipment.

"The company was started in 1984, before Ben and I purchased it in 2007," said Rocchiccioli, president of ISG and ISG Rents. "Previously, it was known as Virginia Public Works Equipment, but as we have grown and expanded more into the private sector over the last 10 or 12 years, we decided that it was an appropriate time to change the name of the business.

In January, ISG opened a second full-service location in Mooresville, 40 minutes north of Charlotte, off I-77. That new facility offers sales, service and parts support to contractors and government agencies from across the Carolinas and eastern Tennessee, including Knoxville. It also is home to ISG Rents, the company's equipment rental service.

Although a small company, ISG has become a go-to dealer for sewer/storm drain cleaners, street sweepers, pipeline inspection camera systems, and road maintenance equipment for sale throughout the region. Territories stretch from Maryland, Virginia, eastern West Virginia, to the Carolinas and eastern Tennessee.

Various Specialty Equipment Available

According to Sean Lemcke, sales manager of ISG's Mooresville dealership, the specialty equipment lines the company sells and services exclusively in the Carolinas are a diverse lot.

"Down here, one product we represent is TRUVAC vacuum excavators," he said. "With the regulations OSHA is putting in place now, there are safer digging practices like this that need to be done before you can use an excavator. We also utilize TRUVAC vacuum excavation to safely locate underground utilities and avoid the number of utility hits."

Lemcke also highlighted a few other manufacturers on the list of equipment that ISG sells, rent and services in North and South Carolina.

"Regarding asphalt maintenance equipment, we have KM International and PB Loader pothole patchers, both truck-mounted and trailer-mounted. We also represent Madvac compact sweepers that are geared for smaller areas like sidewalks and parks; Elliott Equipment, which builds truck-mounted HiReach aerials, boom truck cranes and digger derricks; and Envirosight pipeline inspection equipment."

Envirosight offers sophisticated camera systems that are built to work within a range of pipe sizes — from 3- to 4-in. laterals, Lemcke said, up to mainline pipes 72 in. wide.

Envirosight's mainline inspection systems offer adaptable robotic crawlers with pan and tilt cameras. Both video and data are collected using intuitive inspection software. Also offered are lateral inspection push cameras, pole cameras for an initial condition assessment, as well as a portable manhole 360-degree scanning device.

ISG Rents carries equipment to help contractors clean up after paving and milling operations, such as Elgin street sweepers, both regenerative air and mechanical models, Lemcke said.

Additionally, through ISG Rents, contractors can lease several different product lines, including Vactor sewer cleaning trucks and knuckle-boom loaders for waste collection from Petersen Industries. The full product lineup for rentals can be found at www.ISGRents.com.

ISG in Business Across Mid-Atlantic

ISG has developed from a small company serving Virginia to now employing more than 50 people with a team of salespeople working with private contractors and municipalities from Maryland to South Carolina to eastern Tennessee.

To achieve that growth, ISG has placed an emphasis on service aspect of the business: product support and a large, efficient shop area.

"We became focused on repeat business, particularly in the municipal sector several years ago, and to maintain that and keep customers well satisfied, we realized we needed to provide superior product support and service," Rocchiccioli said. "We now need to cultivate a customer base here in the Carolinas among the underground utilities contractors and the above-ground infrastructure repair companies that will want to come back to purchase and rent from us again and to do so, we need to repeat that high level of support."

Currently, ISG has six road service trucks in operation in Virginia and North Carolina, a number that he said supports the business well at the present.

"Obviously, as we continue to grow, we know that we will need to add additional service technicians, not only in house, but also in the road service capacity.

"In the Carolinas, we have done very well over the last couple years promoting our rental business and I think there is a lot of additional opportunity to supply late-model equipment to site development contractors, asphalt and milling companies and vacuum excavators to a wide variety of contractors in various utility businesses."

The company, at its core, has remained the same since it opened more than 35 years ago when it comes to customer service and values. However, as the industry changes and grows, ISG adapts its business to those changes, Rocchiccioli said. The company looks forward to continuing to do that at both locations and throughout its Mid-Atlantic territory. The company is looking to open another location in South Carolina in 2021.

ISG's new North Carolina dealership is located at 505 E. Plaza Drive in Mooresville. For more information, call 800/868-8485 or visit www.infrasolutionsgroup.com. CEG