Photo courtesy of BOMAG Ingo Ettischer (R) will take over as president of the BOMAG Group on July 1, 2024, succeeding Ralf Junker.

On July 1, 2024, Ralf Junker will hand over his position as president of the BOMAG Group to Ingo Ettischer, who has been managing director chief operating officer at BOMAG since July 2023.

With the handover to Ettischer, an experienced top manager will take over the leadership of the construction machinery manufacturer.

Ettischer looks back on many years of global experience from leading positions in operations management. Before joining BOMAG in 2023, he spent 21 years in management at Mercedes-Benz AG in the truck, van and car divisions in various global executive and production roles. Prior to that, he successfully led several strategy and operational excellence projects in different industries at a top management consultancy for a number of years.

"BOMAG is set to continue to grow internationally in size and portfolio. We are confident that Dr. Ingo Ettischer, with his experience, knowledge and energy, will boost the company's growth and lead BOMAG successfully into the future," said Jean-Claude Fayat, owner and president of the FAYAT Group.

"I am very excited to step into Ralf Junker's shoes and lead the BOMAG Group going forward," said Ettischer on his new role. "Together with a strong management team and a highly skilled workforce, we will steer BOMAG into a successful future.

"The close relationship with our customers, our innovative strength based on knowledge and commitment, and our enthusiasm for our machines and technologies will be decisive in this respect. By clearly focussing on our customers, innovative products and an internationally oriented production network, we will position ourselves competitively as a technology leader and thus continue to grow in the future."

The outgoing president, Ralf Junker, looks back on a long and successful career at BOMAG.

Since 1988, he has held various positions in production at the Boppard site before taking over responsibility for production at BOMAG's worldwide production sites. In 2001, he became a member of the BOMAG executive board and was appointed managing director in 2009. He has been president of BOMAG since 2017. From 2017 to 2020, he also was responsible for global sales.

After 36 years at BOMAG, Junker will retire but continue to advise the FAYAT Group.

"Ralf Junker has significantly shaped the company over the years. Particularly noteworthy is his central role in the reorganisation of BOMAG, especially during the integration process into the FAYAT Group. His leadership, commitment and extensive expertise have always contributed to putting BOMAG on a strong growth trajectory, with sales now exceeding one billion euros," said Jörg Unger, president of the FAYAT Road Equipment Division.

