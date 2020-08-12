Inside the new Liebherr USA, Co. Headquarters

The newly expanded Liebherr USA, Co. corporate headquarters is open in Newport News, Va. It features a 60,000 sq. ft. administrative building, a 82,000 sq. ft. workshop and training facility, a 92,000 sq. ft. parts distribution warehouse with retail operations, a guardhouse, and a one-story, 7,500 sq. ft. wash bay building.

The five new buildings cover a 30-acre site and significantly increase Liebherr's capability for expanded courses and in-house training, as well as for production, equipment preparation, product support and parts distribution for the nine different product divisions that fall under the Liebherr USA, Co.'s umbrella.

The administration building is a four-story office building designed to enable seamless collaboration among team members. It features sophisticated design elements, multiple technology laden training rooms with video conferencing capabilities, and flexible workspaces for different types of working. The fourth-floor offers a variety of client-facing features and workspaces, as well as an executive conference area with two balconies.

The workshop houses a two-story training center with classrooms for in-house dealers, dealer technicians and customers who gain hands-on experience with real equipment on the warehouse training floor. A large maintenance shop allows Liebherr staff to service cranes of all sizes, concrete pump trucks and earth moving equipment such as bull dozers, excavators and loaders.

The $60 million investment underlines to the continuous success in Liebherr's 50 years of business operations in the United States.

Torben Reher, managing director of Liebherr USA Co., said "Apart from investing in research and design for cutting edge technology, we have a long-term focus with respect to our business and the relationships with our customers. We want to grow together and our new site is the evidence for this approach; we are preparing for the future while investing in our customers' success."

