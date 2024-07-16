Photo courtesy of Intel Corporation Computing giant Intel Corporation is investing $28 billion to build two manufacturing facilities in Licking County, Ohio. Gilbane Building Co. was selected to manage early excavation work.

In what's being called history in the making, computing giant Intel Corporation is investing $28 billion to build two manufacturing facilities in Licking County, Ohio. Construction of "Ohio One" will help boost production to meet the surging demand for advanced semiconductors.

"Building an Intel factory in Ohio is not just an investment in technology," said Emily Smith, Intel director of community relations in Ohio. "It's a commitment to revitalizing local economies, creating high-quality jobs and positioning the region as a leader in innovation and manufacturing for the future."

Photo courtesy of Intel Corporation

The factories, also known as fabs, are being built on a greenfield site on nearly 1,000 acres of land. Using local labor, the facilities will produce silicon chips, some of the smallest, most complex technologies in the world.

Intel broke ground at the New Albany site in September 2022. President Joe Biden delivered remarks on rebuilding American manufacturing through the CHIPS and Science Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and state and local officials also took part in the event, which celebrated the company's newest United States' site in more than 40 years.

As the largest single private-sector investment in Ohio history, the initial phase of the project is expected to create 3,000 Intel jobs; 7,000 construction jobs over the course of the build; and support tens of thousands of additional local long-term jobs.

To support the development of the new site, Intel pledged an additional $100 million toward partnerships with educational institutions to build a pipeline of talent and support research programs in the region.

Building the two factories is a significant challenge, because of their complexity. To overcome hurdles, project leaders have focused on extensive planning, effective communication and leveraging expertise.

The first year of construction has been dedicated primarily to site preparation. To date, more than four million cu. yds. of earth has been moved — the equivalent of 248,000 dump truck loads. Crews have also installed 10 mi. of underground utilities and 32 mi. of conduit.

Workers continue to build out the new fabs above-ground utility level and will be receiving superloads (extremely large truck loads of manufacturing equipment) that will travel from Manchester in Adams County to the Intel Ohio One campus.

Gilbane Building Co. was selected to manage early excavation work. Bechtel was tapped to design and build Phase One of the project, which, according to an early news release, totals 2.5 million sq. ft. of facility, including 600 thousand sq. ft. of cleanrooms.

"Bechtel is proud to work with Intel and the people of Ohio to reclaim U.S. semiconductor manufacturing," said Catherine Hunt Ryan, president of Bechtel's Manufacturing and Technology business. "A project of this complexity and magnitude — with an outsized impact on the community and economy — is the type of work Bechtel is uniquely positioned to deliver. We are honored to be chosen by Intel as its partner, and we are ready to build their most advanced semiconductor facilities in the world."

Photo courtesy of Intel Corporation

Officials noted that sustainability plays a key role during construction. Intel has committed to reaching 100 percent renewable electricity, net positive water and zero waste to landfill by 2030.

At many of Intel's sites, rotary concentrator thermal oxidizers are used to remove volatile organic compounds (VOCs). The emissions stream is preheated before it enters the combustion chamber of the thermal oxidizer, which also uses a pre-filter to prevent particles from impeding the oxidizer's ability to absorb VOCs while increasing energy efficiency to reduce natural gas use and associated emissions. The new facilities in Ohio will use similar abatement equipment to reduce emissions in accordance with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Ohio EPA requirements.

While there's no official date for the factories to become operational, Intel is monitoring construction, which is fulfilling on many different levels.

"Seeing the progress of our Ohio construction is very rewarding," said Smith. "Each beam laid and each structure erected symbolizes not just bricks and mortar, but dreams taking shape. We're not just building in Ohio, we're sculpting the future in the Silicon Heartland. As we contribute to the dynamic landscape of technological advancement, we know every step forward is a testament to our commitment to shaping tomorrow." CEG

