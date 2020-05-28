Intercomp Strip Scales Promote Jobsite Efficiency

Weigh-in motion strip sensors

Fleet Plant Hire, a Melbourne, AU-based civil plant hire logistics company, needed an efficient way to ensure vehicles leaving excavation worksites comply with commercial vehicle weight restrictions.

The company was hired by the local government to take part in a major infrastructure project for the city. However, the contract stipulated Fleet Plant Hire was responsible to ensure their vehicles using public roadways follow all commercial transport laws, including weight limitations.

Strip Sensors, one of several Intercomp Weigh-In-Motion (WIM) systems purchased by Fleet Plant Hire, help to ensure vehicles leaving a permanent work site are weight compliant while causing minimal disruption in this high-traffic location. Nominal installation and maintenance requirements made Strip Sensors ideal for this location.

Potential Strip Sensor Users

Busy Distribution and Logistics Facilities

Cargo Terminals Wanting to Integrate Weight into Current Gate Systems

Fleet Operators Striving to Eliminate Overweight Fines

Facilities Lacking Space for Full-Length Truck Scales

